John Goodman Reflects on Critics’ Early Hatred for ‘Digger’

John Goodman has opened up about the disappointing performance of his latest film, “Digger,” which has faced significant criticism from both audiences and reviewers. In a candid discussion on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, Goodman revealed that negative pre-release buzz substantially damaged the film’s potential at the box office. Despite a production cost exceeding $160 million, “Digger” managed to earn a mere $15 million during its opening weekend and has struggled to surpass $50 million globally after a month in theaters.

Facing the Fallout

Reflecting on the film’s early reviews, Goodman expressed frustration over the pre-release headlines that seemed to predict dire financial outcomes, stating, “People are talking. It hurt. It kinda killed us before we even opened. [The headlines like]: ‘This will only make $5.’ It was good reason for people to avoid it.” He emphasized his pride in the project, maintaining that he had an enjoyable experience working on it: “I had a ball doing it. It was a good six months out of my life. It is a huge swing. It’s going to be around for a long time.”

The Weight of Criticism

When asked whether he still cares about critical reception after years in the industry, Goodman acknowledged, “Unfortunately I have to say that I am. I have to be very honest. I used to be less so. Maybe I am getting old and pathetic and it’s like, ‘Don’t hit me again!’ I put so much into this film and here you go. I am over it now. I am proud I did it.” He also drew a parallel to his previous collaborations with the Coen Brothers, recalling how many of those projects initially flopped but gained recognition over time: “everything I have done for the Coen Brothers flopped initially… so who cares, man?”

The Cost of Ambition

In “Digger,” directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Goodman stars as the U.S. president opposite Tom Cruise, who portrays an oil tycoon confronting an impending disaster following a malfunction at one of his rigs in Antarctica. The film has polarized critics, receiving a 53% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and was estimated to require $350 million to break even. Its current trajectory suggests it will register as one of Hollywood’s most significant studio flops, costing Warner Bros. approximately $250 million.

Celebrity Support

Amid the backlash, various celebrities have come to the defense of “Digger” and its star, Tom Cruise. Musician Neil Young declared on his website that “Digger” is “the best film I have ever seen.” Actor Mandy Patinkin labeled the film as an “instant classic” and “one of the greatest pieces of film I have ever seen in my entire life.” Other supporters, including Anne Hathaway, Jane Fonda, and Ben Affleck, also praised the film, with Affleck criticizing the tendency to condemn ambitious projects. “Everybody wants to celebrate this bomb as if it’s the most exciting thing to happen,” he said during his own appearance on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. “To me, I just think, if you punish movies that take risks, guess what you’re going to get? A bunch of shitty homogenized movies.”

Final Thoughts