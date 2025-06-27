Veteran Talent Agent Penny Noble Passes Away at 58

Penny Noble, a pioneering figure in the entertainment industry and co-founder of Noble Caplan Abrams (NCA), has passed away at the age of 58. Recognized for her significant contributions to talent management, Penny Noble’s legacy is celebrated by colleagues and clients alike. Her work helped shape the Canadian entertainment landscape, leaving a lasting impact on the industry.

Penny Noble’s Early Life and Career

Born and raised in Toronto, Penny Noble was a graduate of Earl Haig High School. She embarked on her career in talent management in 1977 by establishing Noble Talent Management. Her venture flourished alongside the burgeoning Canadian film and TV scene. The agency evolved over the years, eventually becoming Noble Caplan Abrams in 2003. The agency represented notable Canadian talents such as Drake, Simu Liu, and Nina Dobrev.

Legacy of Innovation and Influence

Rick Gerrits, a colleague at NCA, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Penny Noble passed away on June 23, following a battle with brain cancer. Fellow co-founder Rich Caplan remembered Noble as “a tireless overachiever, a philanthropist, a creator, and a collaborator.” Noble was renowned for breaking barriers as a feminist and redefining industry norms with her visionary approach.

Tributes from the Industry

Penny Noble’s influence extended to many in the acting community. Actress Kim Roberts shared heartfelt memories on Instagram, recalling Noble’s pivotal role in shaping her career. Roberts expressed gratitude for Noble’s guidance, describing her as a “friend, agent, and confidant.” Noble’s nurturing and unwavering support helped many in the industry find their footing.

Beyond Talent Management

In her later years, Penny Noble ventured into film production, serving as an executive producer on projects like the Toronto-shot comedy “Stealing the Sky.” Her philanthropic endeavors were equally impactful. Noble supported organizations such as World Vision and Planned Parenthood, as well as numerous local theater companies.

Penny Noble is survived by her two daughters, Gigi and Gemma, whom she adopted and raised as a single parent, and her brother Craig. Her contributions to the entertainment world and her philanthropic spirit leave a profound legacy. Penny Noble’s life and work will be fondly remembered by those she touched.