Vertical Secures U.S. Distribution for ‘Ice Road: Vengeance’ Thriller

In an exciting development for action thriller enthusiasts, Vertical has secured the U.S. rights to Jonathan Hensleigh’s highly anticipated film, Ice Road: Vengeance. This gripping sequel to the 2021 hit The Ice Road brings back fan-favorite Liam Neeson alongside a stellar cast that includes Fan Bingbing and Marcus Thomas. With a strategically planned release scheduled for select theaters on June 27 and a wider on-demand release on July 1, the film promises to deliver intense action and drama.

Plot and Production

Directed and scripted by Jonathan Hensleigh, known for his work on classics like Die Hard with a Vengeance and Armageddon, Ice Road: Vengeance takes viewers on a thrilling journey. The story follows ice road driver Mike McCann, portrayed by Liam Neeson, as he embarks on a poignant mission to scatter his brother’s ashes on Mt. Everest. What begins as a personal pilgrimage quickly escalates into a life-or-death battle when McCann and his guide, played by Fan Bingbing, encounter dangerous Nepali mercenaries on the treacherous Road to the Sky.

Cast and Crew Insights

The film reunites a talented ensemble cast under the expert guidance of Jonathan Hensleigh. As Vertical Partner Peter Jarowey enthusiastically notes, “Jonathan’s first Ice Road movie was an explosive thriller, and the sequel does not disappoint. Liam Neeson versus mercenaries on the road to Mt. Everest? What more could audiences want?”

The production brings together industry veterans like Tom Stern as director of photography, with contributions from Penelope Southgate in production design and Luke Doolan in editing. The creative team ensures that every element contributes to the film’s gripping atmosphere.

Behind-the-Scenes Powerhouses

Ice Road: Vengeance is the result of collaboration among major industry firms. Code Entertainment and ShivHans Pictures fully financed the movie, with producers Al Corley, Bart Rosenblatt, and Eugene Musso spearheading the project. Executive producers include names like Jonathan Dana, Connor Flanagan, and Lisa Wilson, highlighting the high stakes and caliber behind this thrilling sequel.

The deal for U.S. rights was deftly negotiated by Vertical’s Peter Jarowey, with Tony Piantedosi also playing a crucial role. CAA Media Finance represented the filmmakers in this exciting acquisition, ensuring the sequel reaches a wide audience eager for more Neeson action.

The film’s anticipation is further amplified by the contributions of composer Michael Yezerski, known for his immersive scores, alongside the talented Katherine Milne in costume design. With such an array of skilled professionals involved, Ice Road: Vengeance is poised to be a major summer release, captivating audiences with its high-octane thrills and emotional depth.