Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker Joyfully Await Baby No. 2

Vanessa Hudgens is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with husband Cole Tucker! The beloved actress, known for her role in *High School Musical*, announced the exciting news on Instagram, delighting fans with images that showcase her blossoming baby bump. This new chapter comes nearly a year after the couple welcomed their first child, marking another joyous milestone in their growing family.

Celebratory Announcement

On July 12, Hudgens took to Instagram to share the heartwarming news that she is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with Cole Tucker. In her post, she included a trio of joyous photos featuring the couple in matching white outfits, playfully pointing at her baby bump. The excitement was palpable as Hudgens cheerfully captioned the images with “Round two!!!!”

A Sweet Birthday Tribute

The pregnancy announcement closely followed a touching tribute to Tucker on his 29th birthday. In a playful Instagram post, Hudgens shared an endearing photo of the couple wearing stylish sunglasses and making silly faces. She penned a heartfelt message, saying, “Happy birthday to my best friend/lover/partner in life. @cotuck you’re everything to meeeeeee. No one does it better. 🥳🎂😘.”

Tucker responded with a sweet note in the comments, expressing his appreciation by writing, “You’re the best mama thank you ❤️.” This charming exchange highlights their loving relationship as they prepare to welcome their second child.

Family Milestones

The couple’s journey into parenthood took a significant step last year when they welcomed their first child on July 3. Hudgens candidly shared her feelings regarding the media attention surrounding the birth, expressing disappointment at the invasion of their privacy after her child’s arrival. She stated, “Despite all of that, mom, dad, and baby are happy and healthy.”

As part of embracing motherhood, Hudgens made her first red carpet appearance post-baby at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, showcasing her elegance in a black Dolce & Gabbana gown, accompanied by Tucker in a matching suit.

A Loving Partnership

Hudgens and Tucker’s relationship began in November 2020, leading to an engagement announcement in February 2023 and their dream wedding in Tulum, Mexico, in December 2023. Reflecting on their bond, Hudgens shared with *Entertainment Tonight*, “He’s just kind of perfect for me… I am [happy]. I really am.” As they embark on this new journey with baby No. 2, the couple continues to inspire with their love and gratitude for life’s blessings.