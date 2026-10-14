Val Chmerkovskiy Instills Blue Collar Values in Son’s Life

As the hit dance competition show Dancing With the Stars continues to captivate audiences, fans often wonder about the financial rewards for its celebrity participants. While the allure of the spotlight is undeniable, the monetary compensation behind the glitz and glamour is an intriguing topic that sheds light on the real stakes involved in the competition.

Initial Earnings for Contestants

According to a 2019 report by Variety, contestants on Dancing With the Stars are guaranteed a base salary of $125,000 for the rehearsal period and the first two weeks of the show. This amount serves as a secure starting point for participants before considering additional earnings as the competition progresses.

Weekly Earnings Increase

If contestants manage to stay in the competition beyond the initial weeks, they have the opportunity to earn more each subsequent week. The report highlighted that stars could potentially accumulate up to a maximum of $295,000 throughout the season, depending on their longevity in the show.

Winners’ Earnings Insights

However, contestants have indicated that actual earnings might exceed these estimates. For instance, Bobby Bones, who won Season 27 alongside Sharna Burgess in 2018, claimed in a September 2025 episode of Jason Tartick‘s podcast, Trading Secrets. “That show pays OK,” Bones stated, outlining his experience with compensation. He shared a breakdown of the payment structure: “Like, first episode, no money. Second episode, $10,000. I think it’s like, $10,000, $10,000, $20,000, $20,000. It ends up being $50,000 an episode if you last.”

Total Earnings for Season 27 Champion

In addition to this tiered payment structure, Bones revealed that he received a base salary of around $110,000. By the end of the season, he estimated that he made close to $400,000 as a contestant on the show.

Lack of Official Confirmation

It is important to note that ABC has not publicly confirmed any specific salary figures for participants of Dancing With the Stars, leaving the details of contestant compensation somewhat shrouded in mystery.