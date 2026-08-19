UNO Showdown: Mattel Launches Thrilling Card Battles on Twitch

Mattel Inc. is set to elevate the beloved card game UNO into the competitive gaming scene with the launch of the UNO Championship Series, a live-event tournament that will be streamed on Twitch.

A New Era for UNO

The UNO Championship Series aims to infuse the card game with excitement and unpredictability, transforming it into what Mattel describes as an “adrenaline-fueled tournament.” This captivating spectacle is designed to celebrate the cultural phenomenon that UNO has become.

Get Involved: Qualifying Rounds

Fans eager to participate can look forward to qualifying rounds taking place both in person and online. In-person events are scheduled for October 3 in Kissimmee, Florida; October 10 in Chicago; and October 17 in El Segundo. Additionally, players across the U.S. can secure their spot in the championship through free weekly qualifying tournaments in the UNO Mobile app from August 31 to September 27.

The Grand Finale: Championship Tournament

The culmination of the series will occur on November 11 in Los Angeles, where top UNO players from around the globe will compete in the UNO Championship Series Tournament, live-streamed on Twitch. The stakes are high, with a grand prize of $50,000 awaiting the tournament winner.

Creating Unforgettable Moments

“At its core, UNO has always been about creating unforgettable moments around the table from epic comebacks to game-changing Draw 4s,” commented Katie Buford, VP and global head of Mattel Games. “The 2026 UNO Championship Series Tournament brings that excitement to the biggest stage yet, giving fans around the world a front-row seat as elite players battle it out to become this year’s UNO Champion.”

New Products Launching Alongside the Series