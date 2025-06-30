Universal Music and UCLA Honor Berry Gordy with Scholarship

In a move set to inspire future music industry leaders, Universal Music Group and UCLA’s Herb Alpert School of Music have unveiled the Berry Gordy Music Industry Scholarship. Celebrating the influential founder of Motown, this initiative aims to provide substantial support to students aspiring to break into the music scene. Anchoring on the key legacy of Berry Gordy, the scholarship integrates financial assistance with the mentorship needed for budding talents.

The scholarship’s introduction follows a generous $5 million contribution from Gordy that established the UCLA Berry Gordy Music Industry Center last year. The scholarship is dedicated to aiding students with their tuition, housing, and other educational expenses. Each year, one deserving student will be chosen based on exceptional promise and financial need, with the option to renew the scholarship annually.

“For more than 65 years, Berry Gordy’s name has been synonymous with artistry and the transformative power of music,” commented UMG chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge. “Through this scholarship, UMG honors his enduring legacy by investing in a new generation of young people who will help carry that spirit forward…,” he added, reflecting on Gordy’s lasting impact through Motown and the pioneering Detroit sound.

The director of the Gordy Center will select the scholarship recipients, focusing on those demonstrating outstanding potential and financial necessity. Berry Gordy expressed his excitement about the program, emphasizing UMG and Sir Lucian Grainge’s commitment to fostering the next wave of music professionals. Gordy remarked, “The center provides vital opportunities for students at UCLA to prepare for careers in the music industry, continuing to innovate and bring together culture through music.”

Robert Fink, acting dean of the Herb Alpert School of Music and head of the Gordy Center, highlighted the significance of the partnership. “This endowment ensures that the next generation of music executives, artists, and entrepreneurs will not only be inspired by Berry Gordy’s legacy of innovation but also equipped to build on it,” he stated, underlining the transformative potential of education and professional training in the music industry.