For audiobook enthusiasts and casual listeners alike, there’s never been a better time to dive into the world of stories. Audible, the leading audiobook service, is offering a remarkable membership deal that allows you to access a vast library of titles for just $0.99 a month for the first three months. This promotion, which runs until December 28, also includes a $20 credit for your use on Audible, making it an ideal opportunity to stock up on your holiday listening list.

A Rich Library at Your Fingertips

With thousands of titles available, Audible provides something for everyone. Whether you’re a fan of gripping novels, like The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins, or contemporary romance, with hits like Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid, there’s no shortage of quality content to explore. Other noteworthy mentions include Verity, a psychological thriller by Colleen Hoover that has enjoyed great acclaim, especially following its adaptation into a film.

Make the Most of Your Membership

This limited-time offer allows you to not only enjoy premium audiobooks at a discounted rate but also gives you ample time to indulge in multiple titles well into the holiday season. This could be a perfect way to gather conversation starters with relatives and friends when the family gatherings commence.

Price After the Promotion

Once the promotional period concludes, the Audible Standard plan will revert to its regular price of $8.99 per month. Given that many individual audiobooks can range from $15 to $30, this pricing still represents a valuable option for avid readers and new listeners alike.

Top Audiobook Recommendations

To get you started on your audiobook journey, here are some of our favorite titles available on Audible:



The Hunger Games: Sunrise of the Reaping by Suzanne Collins Listen to the audiobook that inspired one of this year’s biggest films.



Verity by Colleen Hoover Another book-to-film hit, this one has thousands of five-star reviews.



Daddy Issues by Sofia Franklyn A newer release from Alex Cooper’s former co-host.



The Family Cross by James Patterson A title currently trending on Amazon’s “Thriller” charts.



Secrets by Bob Woodward A brand-new Audible release that offers more than 16 hours of listening time.



Becoming by Michelle Obama Written and narrated by former First Lady Michelle Obama.



A Court of Splintered Harmony by Sarah J. Maas Currently available for pre-order, but well worth the wait.



Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid Our editors’ favorite pick.