Tyler Perry Studios Honors Mother with Maxscene Label Launch

Tyler Perry has announced the launch of “Maxscene,” a new specialty division of his production company, Tyler Perry Studios. This label is dedicated to nurturing theatrical opportunities for filmmakers who possess unique and distinctive voices.

A Tribute to Motherhood

The name “Maxscene” honors Perry’s mother, Maxine, who profoundly believed in her son and his aspirations to build a successful studio. Reflecting on her influence, Perry stated, “Everything I’ve built in my career carries my mother with it, and Maxscene is named in her honor. My mother, Maxine, believed in me before anyone else did, and that belief is the reason I never stopped chasing this path. Maxscene exists to be that same source of belief for the next generation of storytellers. It’s about taking the confidence and encouragement she poured into me and paying it forward by championing filmmakers who need someone to believe in them, open the door, and help them reach the audience waiting on the other side.”

Leadership and Vision

Antoinetta Stallings, the Head of Development & Acquisitions at Tyler Perry Studios, will spearhead the Maxscene division. Previously serving as VP of unscripted programming, Stallings played a pivotal role in launching the studio’s joint venture with Pantheon Media Group. Maxscene

Maxscene



Supporting Independent Filmmaking

Stallings expressed her enthusiasm for the launch, stating, “I’ve spent my career working alongside filmmakers and watching incredibly talented storytellers struggle to find distribution for films that deserved to be seen. That’s why launching Maxscene is such an exciting and necessary moment. We’re creating a home where independent filmmakers can build a career, not just release a movie. Maxscene gives creators the resources, support, and a path to distribution so their films have every opportunity to reach the audiences who may not have otherwise discovered them.”

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