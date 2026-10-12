Tsui Hark's Heartfelt Tribute to Nansun Shi at Lumière Festival

At the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon, renowned Hong Kong filmmaker Tsui Hark delivered an emotional tribute to his late former wife and longtime producing partner, Nansun Shi, who passed away in July at the age of 75. Reflecting on their extensive collaboration, Tsui expressed his deep sense of loss, stating, “I miss my partner, Nansun, who helped me on so many projects over so many years.”

Honoring a Creative Legacy

During his masterclass, Tsui shared a montage celebrating his career, visibly moved as he spoke. “I would say that my coming here is also a tribute to her. I hope that if she is around us spiritually, she’s happy about what we are doing here,” he reflected. Shi was a pivotal figure in Hong Kong cinema, co-founding Film Workshop with Tsui in 1984, where they produced seminal films that would captivate international audiences. Despite their divorce, the duo maintained a professional partnership and were jointly recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Hong Kong Film Awards in 2025.

Tsui Hark’s Impact on Cinema

A key figure of the Hong Kong New Wave, Tsui Hark is celebrated for his innovative contributions to the martial arts genre. His notable films include “Shanghai Blues,” “Peking Opera Blues,” “Once Upon a Time in China,” “Green Snake,” and the “Detective Dee” franchise. In Lyon, he is the focus of a retrospective of his work, accompanied by a masterclass exploring his illustrious career.

New Projects and Cultural Reflections

Looking towards the future, Tsui revealed he is currently working on a comedy set in London, aimed at bridging Eastern and Western cultures. “I think we need to put people of different cultures together nowadays to face something serious, so that we have a funny angle looking at this kind of collaboration,” he explained. He also emphasized a forward-thinking approach, believing in planning five years ahead rather than merely existing in the present.

The Intersection of Reality and Illusion

Tsui touched on the impact of emerging media platforms and the blurred lines between reality and illusion, particularly in an age dominated by advertising, political narratives, and Artificial Intelligence. “We are being very passive to our environment,” he lamented, questioning how individuals resist societal influences and maintain their identities. He added, “The funny part of AI is that you’re not sure whether what you see is real or not real,” highlighting his concerns over the increasing complexities of authenticity in contemporary society.

The Role of Humor in Adversity

Despite his apprehensions, Tsui believes that humor plays a vital role in addressing pressing societal issues. He stated, “The world is so chaotic. We have viruses, we have wars, we have economic problems. I don’t know how human beings can survive through all these problems.” Nevertheless, he holds that cinema can provide fresh perspectives, suggesting, “Maybe we can entertain and inject humor into our belief that the world is still a wonderful place to live.”

Celebrating Tsui Hark’s Work