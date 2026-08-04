Trump's Pool Disaster: It Can Get Even Worse

The ongoing drama surrounding the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has taken yet another embarrassing turn for former President Donald Trump. After a series of mishaps related to the pool’s maintenance and alleged vandalism, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C., has decided to dismiss the case against former Olympic athlete Davey Hearn, who was accused of damaging the pool lining. This development raises questions about the credibility of Trump’s administration and its narrative regarding the incident.

Case Dismissal: What Happened?



The charges against Hearn stemmed from a November incident where he allegedly damaged the pool liner, a project that had received a no-bid contract from Trump ahead of the Fourth of July festivities. However, the government acknowledged that any peeling or damage to the pool’s lining resulted from what it described as a “botched installation” and “contractor error.” As a result, prosecutors also dropped misdemeanor cases against three other individuals – Justin Carreno, Sophie Dennison-Gibby, and Cameron Thiers – connected to the same incident.

Trump’s Reaction: Fury and Frustration



Trump did not take the news lightly. In remarks from the Oval Office, he criticized U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, suggesting she had “choked” and expressed disappointment in her handling of the case. “She folded like an umbrella,” Trump stated, reaffirming his discontent with the prosecution’s collapse.

In a series of incendiary posts on Truth Social, Trump went on to share a video purporting to showcase evidence of vandalism at the Reflecting Pool. Surprisingly, this footage had been inaccessible to government authorities leading up to the dismissal. While Trump claimed the video demonstrated the damage, an aerial view showed no clear evidence of the alleged vandalism, as multiple maintenance workers were visible tending to the pool.

Vandalism or Contractor Error?



Trump maintained that the damage constituted blatant vandalism, referencing large numbers painted on the grass and suggesting a coordinated attack. He previously asserted that two lengthy gashes in the pool lining were evidence of a deliberate act, although official reports identified these as the result of poor installation practices rather than nefarious actions.

In what some are calling a humiliation, Pirro had been instrumental in framing the narrative that the Reflecting Pool incident was an act of vandalism rather than a failure by contractors. During a news conference announcing Hearn’s charges, she declared that he had caused damage “with his bare hands,” an assertion that has since been challenged by the developments in the case.

Political Fallout: Humor from the Opposition



Despite the chaos, even members of Trump’s own party are expressing exasperation with the situation. On Monday, Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) joked about the potential for Hearn to sue the government over what he termed a “vindictive prosecution.” He alluded to the growing frustration over the administration’s handling of this particular narrative and hinted at a broader context of governmental claims and counterclaims.