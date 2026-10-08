Trump Plans to Honor Roger Clemens with Medal of Freedom

In a surprising announcement during a rally in San Antonio, President Donald Trump revealed that he will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to baseball legend Roger Clemens. Trump praised Clemens, a seven-time Cy Young Award winner, as “maybe the greatest pitcher of all time.”

Calls for Clemens’ Hall of Fame Induction

The president took the opportunity to reiterate his support for Clemens’ induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame, an accolade the pitcher has yet to achieve due in part to suspicions of steroid use throughout his 24-year career, which included stints with the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, and Houston Astros.

A Presidential Honor

Trump emphasized the significance of the medal, stating, “We’re giving him the Presidential Medal of Freedom… And, along with the Congressional Medal of Honor, it’s the highest award bestowed upon anyone.” He proclaimed, “He’ll be in the Hall of Fame someday, but he deserves it. One of the greatest athletes, and maybe the greatest pitcher, of all time,” adding that this honor “is a big step up from the Hall of Fame.”

A Tradition of Honoring Athletes

Throughout his presidency, Trump has awarded the prestigious medal to a number of sports figures, including golf icon Tiger Woods, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach, Yankees closer Mariano Rivera, and Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz. Notably, Trump also honored Elvis Presley posthumously and awarded Rush Limbaugh shortly before the conservative radio host’s passing.

A Grateful Clemens

Clemens, who was in attendance at the rally, expressed his astonishment upon receiving the announcement. “Well, I’m stunned,” he remarked. He noted that the award “supersedes anything that obviously I’ve done in my playing career,” adding, “And to get it from this man, this president, there wouldn’t be another president I’d want to get it from.”

Honoring His Roots

Raised in Houston, Clemens felt particularly honored that the announcement was made in Texas, praising Trump as “a winner.”

Challenges with Hall of Fame Eligibility

Clemens has faced significant challenges in his pursuit of a Hall of Fame induction, as he, like many athletes suspected of using performance-enhancing drugs, has been repeatedly rejected by baseball writers. While there are alternative paths for Clemens and similar players to achieve this honor, the journey remains difficult.

Advocating for Others