Trump Intensifies Media Battle, Targets NBC’s Kristen Welker

In a significant escalation of his ongoing conflict with the press, former President Donald Trump has threatened to leverage the authority of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) against Kristen Welker, the moderator of NBC News’ Meet the Press. This marks a notable instance of a president using a federal agency to target a journalist by name.

The Catalyst for Controversy

Trump’s ire was sparked by comments made by Welker during a segment on local Washington, D.C. affiliate WRC-TV. With over two decades of experience in broadcast journalism, Welker noted Trump’s significant influence in the upcoming midterms, stating, “He’s going to loom large over these midterms. There’s no doubt about that. He, of course, has endorsed a slate of candidates in the primaries. He’s had some mixed results, but most recently, his pick of Senator Darline Graham…was successful in her primary battle…”

Trump’s Response

While Welker’s remarks could be viewed as complimentary, Trump took offense. In a post on Truth Social, he dismissed her as the “unpopular ‘Hostess’ of the once great Meet the Press” and criticized her characterization of his endorsements as “mixed results.” He asserted that recent wins for candidates like Graham and Mike Mazzei resulted in a 100% success rate for Senate endorsements and a 98% success rate for House endorsements, declaring Welker’s comments a “purposeful inaccuracy.” Trump went on to announce his intent to report her to the FCC for “rebuke or punishment.”

The Bigger Picture

Trump’s threats raise questions about the First Amendment and the proper role of government in overseeing media. While he claims a historic success rate in endorsements, not all candidates he has supported have emerged victorious. For instance, incumbent U.S. Rep. Cory Mills in Florida’s 7th District was defeated, as was Mike Lindell in a Minnesota gubernatorial primary. These losses challenge Trump’s narrative of a flawless endorsement strategy.

Responses from the Press and the FCC

Welker’s comments garnered support from Anna Gomez, a Democratic commissioner at the FCC, who emphasized the agency’s lack of authority to punish journalists. “These threats to press freedom are dangerous,” she remarked, underscoring their potential to undermine democracy.

An NBC News representative also voiced support for Welker, stating, “Kristen is one of the best in the business and we stand by her.”

Ongoing Legal Battles

Trump’s threats come amid a backdrop of legal battles involving media companies, including Disney/ABC’s lawsuit against the FCC. The network asserts that the agency’s attempts to challenge its broadcast licenses and the content of The View infringe upon its free speech rights.