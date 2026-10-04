Tony Romo Leaves CBS Sports Following Shocking OWI Arrest

In October 2018, an iconic star from the American Pie franchise made a significant announcement on Instagram, celebrating a year of sobriety. He shared his journey, revealing that his attempts to get sober began over five years prior, when the burden of his addiction became insurmountable. “Turns out this s–t is hard,” he admitted in his post.

Celebrating One Year of Sobriety

Reflecting on his past struggles, he expressed immense pride in reaching this milestone. “After some fits and starts, I’ve managed to put together one year of sobriety. I’m as proud of it as anything in my life,” he wrote. His message resonated with many, as he encouraged others facing similar battles: “If you’re struggling, know there’s help. Don’t be ashamed. We can do this.”

Revisiting His Struggles with Addiction

Years later, he openly discussed the complexities of addiction during an episode of his wife Jenny Mollen’s podcast, All the Fails. He shared candid insights into his past behavior, detailing how he would undergo therapy while simultaneously masking his struggles with alcohol. “I’m going to therapy and ‘working on things’ but meanwhile I’m leaving therapy, having just had a good session, and I’m going to the liquor store and buying a fifth of vodka, drinking it and then driving home,” he recounted. This stark admission highlighted the dichotomy of seeking help while simultaneously engaging in self-destructive behavior.

Methodical Yet Destructive Behavior

He went on to reveal the lengths he went to manage his addiction, explaining, “I knew how to get wasted enough to where I took myself out of the life equation, took myself out of the present, didn’t have to connect in a way that made me feel things.” His calculated approach allowed him to maintain a facade, stating, “I had it figured out to a T. To not get too drunk where I couldn’t have a conversation with you. I was replacing those bottles in the bar all the time.”