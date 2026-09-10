Tommy Hilfiger’s Bold Spring 2027 Collection Steals the Show

Tommy Hilfiger returned to the iconic Plaza Hotel on September 10 to unveil his Spring 2027 collection during New York Fashion Week. The extravagantly staged event featured models including Gigi Hadid, Romeo Beckham, and Abby Champion, showcasing Hilfiger’s vision in a setting steeped in cultural history.

A Full Circle Moment at The Plaza

The Plaza Hotel holds special significance for Hilfiger, marking a full-circle moment in his life. Before relocating in 2019, he and his wife, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, resided in a penthouse within the historic venue for over a decade. This connection adds a layer of nostalgia to the brand’s latest showing.

Inspiration from American Icons

Reflecting on the venue’s legacy, Hilfiger remarked, “I’ve long been inspired by American icons and there are few places that embody that spirit more than The Plaza. From Marilyn Monroe and Frank Sinatra to The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, generations of cultural greats have passed through its doors—and this fall we welcome in a new era of brand ambassadors and campaign stars. If those walls could talk, they would tell some of the city’s greatest stories.” His reverence for the hotel’s rich tapestry of history sets the stage for his latest collection.

Collaborating with Today’s Stars

This year, the brand has teamed up with a range of contemporary celebrities, including Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. For Kelce, collaborating with Hilfiger represents more than just a professional relationship; it’s a significant partnership that intersects sports and fashion.