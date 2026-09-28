Tomi Adeyemi Vows Never to Adapt Books After Heartbreak

Tomi Adeyemi, the best-selling author of the acclaimed novel “Children of Blood and Bone,” has announced she will “never” adapt any of her books into a movie again. This decision follows her traumatic experience on the set of the upcoming film adaptation, set to release on January 15, 2026. In a recent interview with The Guardian, Adeyemi expressed her deep dissatisfaction with the filmmaking process, describing it as “the worst thing I have ever had to live through.”

Heart-Wrenching Experience on Set

Adeyemi gained significant attention in late July when she shared a TikTok video revealing her struggles during production. She reported that the experience left her “hyperventilating and sobbing” on set, claiming that she is “still being antagonized behind the scenes.” After filming concluded, she returned to the United States, only to find herself plagued by severe somatic pain and frequent panic attacks.

Finding My Voice

When discussing her TikTok video, Adeyemi stated, “I understood that if I didn’t speak up, I couldn’t move forward. I can’t really worry about the response, because I don’t have to live with how people respond to me – I have to live with me, every day.” While she refrained from sharing specific details about her negative experience on set, she characterized the journey of adapting her trilogy as “biblical” and claimed it took “all of me.”

Controversial Casting Choices

The film, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, boasts a star-studded cast including Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg, Cynthia Erivo, Lashana Lynch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Regina King, Idris Elba, and Viola Davis. However, the casting of Amandla Stenberg, who is mixed race, has sparked debates among fans regarding colorism, as Adeyemi has described the character played by Stenberg as having “dark copper skin.”

Public Discourse and Clarifications

In a since-deleted TikTok, Adeyemi appeared to share a group chat in which she blocked Stenberg, adding a message that read, “Do not ever use my name in an interview or video again. Do not text me. Do not call me.” When questioned by The Guardian about Stenberg’s involvement in the project, Adeyemi clarified, “With a film, the director makes every decision. With my book I can talk about every choice down to the commas, because that’s truly in my hands. So there’s nothing for me to add, other than the clarity that these aren’t my choices.”

A Firm Decision