Sighle Williams is a cherished figure in Gainesville, Florida, known for her 37 years of dedicated service at Mac’s Drive Thru. On her final day at the beloved burger joint, the outpouring of support from the community was overwhelming. “A lot of people told me they were going to come. But I wasn’t expecting that many people,” Williams shared with Variety. During her last shift, vehicles lined up for three hours, and the restaurant ran out of burgers due to the sheer volume of orders. Many of those who came to say goodbye had never met her before, highlighting the impact she had made on the community. “It’s a good feeling that I made a difference in a lot of people’s lives,” she reflected.

A Heartfelt Farewell Documented

Williams is the focus of “One Last Order,” a short documentary that premiered on Netflix this week. The film, co-directed by the owner’s daughter, captures emotional moments as Williams shares her experiences and hugs grateful customers, reminiscing about her extensive time behind the drive-thru window. She confessed that while the presence of cameras didn’t faze her, there was a moment of reflection in her car where she realized the significance of her last day, which made her quite emotional. “It was awesome,” she said, adding, “It was overwhelming as well. I was so hyped up, I didn’t eat all day. I didn’t even go to the restroom.”

Extraordinary Community Support

On that bustling final day, Mac’s Drive Thru saw sales triple compared to normal operations. In a generous gesture, the restaurant owners gifted Williams every dollar that passed through the fast-food window during her shift. Between the day’s earnings and generous tips from customers, she earned nearly an entire year’s salary in just one day, providing her with an opportunity to “catch up on some things and save for a rainy day,” as she later revealed to Variety.

Missing the Community

After her retirement, Williams has returned to Mac’s several times to reconnect with her friends and customers. “I miss working, yes, but I also miss the community,” she admitted. “I miss the customers. That is what I mainly miss.” Her sunny demeanor and exceptional memory for regular customers’ orders made her a beloved figure; one customer in the documentary remarked that seeing Williams at the drive-thru was “like seeing a rainbow every day.”

The Impact of Kindness

Williams understood that many customers walked into the drive-thru with their own personal challenges. “Everybody has their own things going on in their life, and sometimes you just have to take a moment to say, ‘Hey, how are you doing?’” she explained. “They could be having a rough day, and it made a difference.” Her warm approach, especially with families in the car, resonated deeply with patrons who appreciated her patience and kindness.

A Life of Resilience

During her extensive career at Mac’s, Williams raised five daughters on her own and also stepped in to care for her sister’s children during tough times, exemplifying her resilience and community spirit. Reflecting on her ability to remain cheerful through challenging circumstances, she stated, “I’m just a positive person, I guess. They had to go to school. I had to go to work. I had to make sure we had the lights on, doctor’s appointments, and everything. I can’t explain it.”

A Viral Sensation