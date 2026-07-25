Tom Morris Jr. Returns to the ‘Live PD’ Family on Patrol

Fans of the hit series Live PD have reason to celebrate as the beloved show has officially transformed into On Patrol: Live. With its new iteration, familiar faces from the past are reuniting, promising to bring back both nostalgia and a wealth of law enforcement insight.

Tom Morris Jr. Returns to the Team

Tom Morris Jr., known for his role as co-host and analyst on A&E’s Live PD, is set to rejoin forces with Dan Abrams and Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin on Reelz’s On Patrol: Live. His return will officially take place on July 31, marking a highly anticipated reunion for fans and team members alike.

A Strong Team Behind the Scenes

Dan Abrams, a media mogul with a wealth of experience, will team up once again with retired Tulsa Police Department lieutenant Larkin, who has dedicated over 25 years to public service. The on-air team also includes analysts Captain Tom Rizzo (ret.) from the Howell Township Police Department in New Jersey and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department in Columbia, South Carolina. As needed, a rotating panel of other experts will contribute to the show’s dynamic approach to law enforcement coverage.

Expressing Excitement for the Reunion

In a statement, Morris Jr. expressed his enthusiasm about reuniting with his colleagues: “Reuniting with Dan and Sticks is so special for me! We have always been more to each other than just professional colleagues; we are truly friends for life and have remained in close contact over the years. I’m looking forward to kicking it on set with Curtis and Rizzo too. Onward and upward, OP Nation!”

Abrams was equally excited, stating, “I am thrilled to be working with Tom again, not just for his law enforcement insight but because he brings humor and humanity to his analysis. It’s great to have the team back together.”

A Unique Look at Law Enforcement

On Patrol: Live employs over 50 cameras nationwide, adhering to live news-gathering protocols. This allows viewers to witness the real-time work of law enforcement officers on patrol every Friday and Saturday night from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. ET on Reelz. Prior to each live episode, On Patrol: First Shift airs at 8 p.m. ET, providing recaps and updates from previous episodes.

Production Team Behind the Scenes

Produced by Half Moon Pictures for Reelz, On Patrol: Live features a robust executive team that includes Abrams, Dan Cesareo, John Zito, Lucilla D’Agostino, Paul Gordon, and Joe Venafro.

About Tom Morris Jr.

Morris Jr. has a diverse background that includes being an audio technician, camera operator, and field producer, as well as an antiterrorism contractor for the U.S. State Department. Beginning his television career in 1993 with America’s Most Wanted, he has also contributed to A&E’s Wanted and Fugitives Caught on Tape, along with making appearances on CNN, Discovery ID, and Oxygen. Additionally, Morris Jr. serves as a Washington, D.C., Special Police Officer with extensive private security experience.