Tom Holland’s BERO Launches Surprise Collab with The Odyssey

Tom Holland’s Non-Alcoholic Beer Brand BERO Debuts Collab With Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ in a timely tie-in that links the actor’s growing beverage venture with one of summer’s most anticipated films. The limited-edition release arrives just as the film prepares for its theatrical debut, giving fans a collectible crossover that blends cinema, branding and Holland’s personal commitment to sobriety.

Cheers to Christopher Nolan!

Tom Holland, who stars as Telemachus in Nolan’s The Odyssey, has launched a collaboration between the forthcoming epic from Universal Pictures and his non-alcoholic beer brand BERO. Available beginning July 8 on BERO’s website, the collaboration unites the brand and the film through a limited-edition Noon Wheat 6-pack, featuring collectible packaging, a custom box and can designs inspired by The Odyssey.

A film tie-in designed as a collectible

The release is more than a standard promotional campaign. By pairing a specialty six-pack with artwork drawn from Nolan’s mythic adventure, BERO is positioning the product as a keepsake for film fans as well as beer drinkers seeking a non-alcoholic option. The collaboration around Tom Holland’s Non-Alcoholic Beer Brand BERO Debuts Collab With Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ is built around the idea of shared world-building, with the beverage packaging echoing the scale and imagination of the movie itself.

Per BERO, the collaboration is rooted in a “shared appreciation for storytelling, adventure and bringing people together” while reflecting BERO’s continued commitment to “celebrating the cultural moments that create lasting connections.” BERO was co-created by Holland and John Herman.

Nolan’s epic heads to theaters July 17

Nolan’s The Odyssey casts Matt Damon as Odysseus, who, after the Trojan War, faces a dangerous voyage back to Ithaca as he encounters creatures like the Cyclops Polyphemus, Sirens and Calypso along the way. Damon and Holland star opposite Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya and Charlize Theron. Nolan wrote and directed the film and produced it with his wife, Emma Thomas, for their company, Syncopy. Filmed entirely in IMAX, Nolan’s The Odyssey hits theaters July 17.

The launch also highlights how closely timed the brand partnership is to the movie’s rollout. For Tom Holland’s Non-Alcoholic Beer Brand BERO Debuts Collab With Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’, the strategy gives the film another pop-culture touchpoint while allowing BERO to reach audiences well beyond the usual beverage aisle.

Holland on sobriety, BERO and a busy year

Holland, who follows up The Odyssey with a return to the Spider-Man franchise with Brand New Day on July 31, sat down with The Hollywood Reporter in April to chat BERO and his big year. “I love the product, I love the brand and I love the people I get to work with,” he said of BERO. “But it also has really helped me stay sober because our whole ethos is authenticity. It would be incredibly unauthentic if I was trying to sell non-alcoholic beer while also drinking myself. It’s such a great drive for me to stay sober. With every day that goes by, it gets easier and easier, but I’m very grateful for the company, for the support it’s given me on my journey to sobriety.”

That personal connection adds another layer to the partnership surrounding Tom Holland’s Non-Alcoholic Beer Brand BERO Debuts Collab With Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’. The collaboration is not just a marketing play; it also reflects the values Holland has attached to his brand from the start, making the release feel like a natural extension of both his work and his public journey.

Holland at the world premiere at London’s Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 6.

As The Odyssey begins its release run and BERO expands its footprint, the partnership gives both projects a distinctive cultural edge — one shaped by mythology, modern branding and a shared spotlight on Holland’s rising profile.