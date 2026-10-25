Tom Brady Sparks Romance with Candice Swanepoel Post-Divorce

Following his highly publicized divorce from Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady appears to be embarking on a new romantic journey with supermodel Candice Swanepoel. The news of their budding relationship comes four years after Brady’s split from the renowned model and actress, leaving fans eager to learn more about this unexpected pairing.

About Candice Swanepoel: A Balanced Life

The 38-year-old South African model, who shares two sons, Anacã, 10, and Ariel, 8, with her former partner Nicoli, has been vocal about the importance of balance in her life. In a recent conversation with V Magazine, she expressed a relatable sentiment: “Life is a constant search for balance, for me at least, and yes I do sometimes feel overwhelmed.”

Prioritizing Family and Self-Care

Swanepoel highlighted her deep connection with her children’s needs while also stressing the significance of her own personal wellbeing. “I’ve realized to be a better mother, I know I need to also take care of myself, whether that be about my [physical] health or mental health or being able to excel in my career and business because it brings me joy,” she explained. Her understanding resonates not just with her, but also with her children, who are beginning to comprehend the value of self-care.

Looking Forward