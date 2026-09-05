Tom and Jerry: A Chaotic Adventure in a Surprising Twist

The latest installment featuring the iconic cat-and-mouse duo, Tom and Jerry, has set a new low bar for the franchise. No one ever envisioned Tom and Jerry embarking on a quest for a “forbidden compass”; after all, their antics typically revolve around simpler, more relatable pursuits — like searching for pickles to complement a cheese sandwich. Known for their absurdly intense rivalries and surreal sight gags, this latest offering seems to stray far from the essence of what made the original cartoons so beloved.

A Confounding Journey Begins

In the opening moments of “Tom and Jerry: Forbidden Compass,” we see Jerry heading to a grand exhibition in New York titled the “Traveling Exhibition of the Astral Compass – Journey to the Enigmatic East.” The exhibition serves as a backdrop for a surface-level chase between Tom, who’s now a security guard, and Jerry. This brief pursuit somehow activates the powers of the titular compass, transporting both characters to the ‘Golden City’ of China, inspired by the Forbidden City. Unfortunately, this marks the end of any classic Tom and Jerry humor, leaving viewers with 95 minutes of bewilderment ahead.

New Characters and Confusing Plots

Once in Golden City, the duo encounters characters like Phoenix Master and his over-the-top sidekick Feeny, reminiscent of a chubby Big Bird with flamboyant hair. Tasked by the Celestial Master, they set out to reclaim the compass with help from some charmingly anthropomorphic roof decorations. However, they quickly learn they must first defeat the villainous Mega-Rat, who toils away in a cave alongside his henchrats. This convoluted storyline leaves little room for Tom and Jerry’s signature chaos, relegating them to the role of confused spectators.

Misguided Cultural Representation

As Tom and Jerry navigate this new environment, the film leans heavily into a series of clunky scenes where the Chinese characters mistake them for deities and offer a misbegotten look at local attractions. The dialogue includes frustratingly stereotypical lines, such as, “Ah, Golden Lake — when the spring flowers bloom, people come from all over! Isn’t it a beautiful sight?” Those hoping for a thoughtful or respectful homage to Chinese culture will likely feel their patience thinning, reminiscent of the problematic stereotypes found in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.”

Animation Disparities and Visual Chaos

The animation style for Chinese characters appears to follow a generic Pixar-like model, aligning awkwardly with the traditional antics of Tom and Jerry. In a scene that induces visual whiplash, classic Chinese landscape imagery collides with hyperactive Hollywood-style gags, resulting in a visual cacophony that is disorienting rather than entertaining. The background is filled with undifferentiated crowds depicted with AI-generated faces, lending to an overall sense of chaotic incoherence.

A Disappointing Experience for All Ages

Throughout “Tom and Jerry: Forbidden Compass,” the film struggles to present a coherent narrative, often resembling low-quality grocery store cereal rather than engaging entertainment. A particularly jarring musical moment features Tom and Jerry feasting on Chinese delicacies while rap lyrics proclaim their ambition to “make a million, gonna touch the sky.” Such antics might leave a younger audience yearning for the simpler and more authentic 2D cartoons of the 1940s.

A Breach of Authenticity