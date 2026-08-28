Timeless Summer Styles That Last Beyond Labor Day

For years, fashion enthusiasts have been bound by the outdated notion that wearing white after Labor Day is a fashion faux pas. However, personal stylist Laura Gregory is challenging this long-held belief, encouraging everyone to embrace their summer wardrobe year-round. Gregory emphasizes that summer staples can seamlessly transition into fall, provided you focus on the right styling elements.

Rethinking Seasonal Wardrobes

Instead of adhering to arbitrary seasonal guidelines, Gregory suggests considering fabric, proportion, and overall styling when integrating summer pieces into your fall wardrobe. “Pairing white denim with a white button-up in winter just doesn’t work,” she notes. “But rather, a monochromatic winter look comprised of a cream satin maxi skirt, oversized cream knit, and matching cream knee-high boots looks extra polished and chic in the winter months.”

Transforming Outfits with Seasonal Touches

Gregory has a practical approach to adapting summer styles for the chillier months. Her secret? Add one key seasonal piece to elevate your look. “More often than not, adding an intentional third piece like a blazer, jacket, or scarf can completely transform your outfit for the cooler temps,” she advises.

5 Must-Have Summer-to-Fall Staples

To help you navigate this stylish transition, here are five essential summer pieces that can still shine after Labor Day, along with Gregory’s expert styling tips:

1. White Denim

Elevate your white denim by pairing it with cozy knits and darker hues for a chic autumn look.

2. Maxi Skirts

Transition a light maxi skirt with ankle boots and a fitted jacket to keep warm while looking stylish.

3. Lightweight Blouses

Layer lightweight blouses under sweaters or blazers to maintain comfort without sacrificing style.

4. Summer Dresses

Dress up summer dresses with tights and statement outerwear to create a fashionable fall ensemble.

5. Sandals

Pair open-toed sandals with weather-appropriate outfits and chic socks for a trendy vibe.