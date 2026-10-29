Thierry Fremaux Celebrates French Cinema’s Legacy Amid Future Challenges

In a vibrant celebration held from October 26-28 at the Cinémathèque française, France’s National Film Board, known as the CNC, marked its 80th anniversary with a gathering of industry leaders. The event featured Cannes Film Festival chief Thierry Frémaux, who lauded the distinctive film funding system that has positioned France as a formidable player in the global cinema landscape. CNC president Gaëtan Bruel underscored the importance of safeguarding this model amid rising political scrutiny and budgetary pressures in the lead-up to the 2027 presidential election.

Frémaux Highlights CNC’s Influence

During a discussion with film historian Antoine de Baecque at the anniversary event, Frémaux emphasized the CNC’s essential role in supporting films showcased at prestigious festivals like Cannes. He remarked on the pervasive presence of French cinema globally, stating, “You can see just how much French money, the CNC and French professionals are absolutely everywhere.” He further highlighted the CNC’s commitment to film restoration, asserting that the French model has inspired similar initiatives worldwide.

The Role of Film Funding in Cinema History

Frémaux pointed to the dual function of France’s film funding system: fostering contemporary production while also preserving the history of cinema and cultivating future generations of cinephiles. “People are finally beginning to understand that money from cinema goes back into cinema,” he noted, emphasizing the importance of investing in the educational and cultural foundations of film appreciation.

A Call to Protect the CNC

The anniversary festivities concluded with Bruel’s passionate defense of the CNC at a time when it faces challenges from populist parties, such as the far-right Rassemblement National, which have proposed cuts to public broadcasting and restructuring the National Film Board. Bruel stated, “These 80 years have not been a smooth ride. They have been marked by successive upheavals,” reflecting on the deep crises currently impacting the film sector globally.

The Evolution of the Entertainment Landscape

Bruel addressed the shifting dynamics of the film industry, noting how streaming platforms are now confronted with fresh competition from YouTube. He articulated that as these streams grow vulnerable, they are increasingly seeking collaborations with traditional media, indicating that the relevance of historic media forms has not faded. Bruel emphasized the critical role of the CNC, particularly as skepticism regarding public funding for the arts escalates.

Cultural Access Through Film Education

In his remarks, Bruel argued that the CNC’s funding model also fulfills a civic duty by ensuring access to culture through an extensive network of theaters and educational programs. Each year, an estimated two million schoolchildren benefit from these initiatives, reinforcing the argument for preserving CNC’s funding and support.

Exploring Future Strategies

The festivities brought together a diverse array of filmmakers and industry professionals, fostering discussions on various topics, such as defending theatrical exhibition and navigating the impact of Hollywood’s global dominance. As a forward-looking measure, Bruel indicated plans for the CNC to expand its strategy to include digital creators and platforms like YouTube, arguing they should contribute equitably to the financing of French audiovisual works, following the European Commission‘s review of the Audiovisual Media Service Directive.