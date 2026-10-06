The Surprising Truth Behind Christy Carlson Romano and Shia LaBeouf's Even Stevens Rift

Christy Carlson Romano, known for her roles in various popular children’s shows, candidly shares a pivotal moment from her childhood in her upcoming memoir, Once Upon a Trainwreck. The now-37-year-old actress recounts her first commercial audition at the tender age of six, where she faced an unexpected and unsettling question from the casting director.

A Surprising Audition Experience

Romano recalls auditioning for a soap commercial for Zest, a challenging environment for a child performer. After delivering her lines, she was asked whether she would be comfortable being filmed from behind without a shirt, as the scene was set in a shower. This request was alarming for young Christy, who described her feelings of discomfort and desire to flee the situation.

Her mother, Sharon Romano, who also managed Christy’s career until she turned 21, responded, “‘I’m sure that’s fine,'” even as Christy internally grappled with anxiety. “My whole body feels squirmy, like I want to run out of the room,” she wrote, capturing her true emotions during that formative experience.

The Aftermath of the Audition

Ultimately, Romano did not land the commercial, but the experience left a lasting impression on her. Reflecting on her complex relationship with her mother, Christy acknowledges the tough moments they experienced together, stating it is a “ride or die” bond. In her memoir, she acknowledges Sharon’s enduring presence, writing, “Despite everything, despite all our complicated history, family shows up. She always showed up.”

Complexities of Relationships

In addition to her early audition experiences, Christy has spoken about her time working alongside Shia LaBeouf on the Disney Channel series Even Stevens. Despite their shared screen time, she has highlighted that they weren’t particularly close off-screen, indicating that their on-set chemistry didn’t fully extend into personal rapport. This aspect, along with her relationships within the industry and familial ties, shapes the narrative of her life that she shares in her memoir.