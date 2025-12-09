The Stunning Transformation of the Kardashian-Jenners Over Time

Here’s A Look Back At How Much The Kardashian-Jenners Have Changed Since Their First Red Carpet Photos

The Kardashian-Jenners have long captivated the public with their ever-evolving images, a topic that generates endless fascination. As we approach the end of 2025, it’s a fitting moment to reflect on how much the Kardashian-Jenners have changed since their first red carpet photos. From unexpected fashion choices to polished personas, their journeys offer a remarkable view into their growth and transformation over the years.

Kris Jenner: From Socialite to Matriarch

Kris Jenner, the family’s matriarch, was not always the business mogul we know today. Known for her glamorous lifestyle in the ’80s and ’90s, she first stepped into the limelight during her marriage to attorney Robert Kardashian and later Olympian Caitlyn Jenner. The earliest photograph of her, captured on December 10, 1990, shows a 35-year-old Kris giving off the quintessential socialite vibe. Fast forward to December 2, 2025, and we see a stunning 70-year-old Kris, radiating a different kind of confidence shaped by decades of public life.

35 vs. 70: Ron Galella / Getty Images, Maya Dehlin Spach / Getty Images

The Kardashian Sisters: Defining Their Style

The eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, made her red carpet debut at age 26 on July 25, 2005, standing out even then. While she might not frequent events as often now, her last appearance on the carpet was on January 15, 2024, where she dazzled as a 44-year-old and showcased her evolution from a young woman finding her style to a polished matriarch.

26 vs. 44: Michael Bezjian / Getty Images, Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian, at just 24 years old on August 1, 2005, was a fresh face on the scene. Now, at 45, her fashion choices reflect a sophisticated blend of trends and personal branding that has evolved significantly since those early days.

24 vs. 45: J. Vespa / Getty Images, Wagner Meier / Getty Images

Youngest sister Khloé Kardashian was just 22 when she graced her first red carpet on December 13, 2006. Now, at 41, Khloé exhibits an aura of confidence and poise, showcasing how her sense of self has matured with the years.

22 vs. 41: Enos Solomon / Getty Images, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

The Next Generation: Kendall and Kylie Jenner

Kendall and Kylie Jenner also enjoyed early exposure to the red carpet through their famous parents. On December 10, 2000, the sisters appeared at various events, but they truly captured the audience’s attention with their television debut in “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” in 2007. An 11-year-old Kendall made waves at an October 16 viewing party, and now, shortly after her 30th birthday on December 2, 2025, she stands as a fashion icon, demonstrating just how much the Kardashian-Jenners have changed since their first red carpet photos.

11 vs. 30: Jeff Vespa / Getty Images, Maya Dehlin Spach / Getty Images

Similarly, Kylie Jenner was just 10 years old on October 16, 2007, when she first stepped onto the red carpet. Fast-forward to December 8, 2025, and we find a poised 28-year-old Kylie, marking another significant transformation in the family’s journey.

10 vs. 28: Jeff Vespa / Getty Images, Monica Schipper / Getty Images

The evolution of the Kardashian-Jenners since their first red carpet photos speaks volumes about their personal growth and public personas. Each family member has carved out their distinct identity, showcasing a blend of resilience and reinvention. Who do you believe has undergone the most dramatic transformation? Share your thoughts in the comments below!