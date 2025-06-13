Iran Conflict Overshadows Caitlyn Jenner’s Israel Pride Parade Visit

The sudden outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Iran has cast a shadow over Caitlyn Jenner’s visit to Israel, where she intended to participate in the Tel Aviv Pride Parade. Her presence in the country coincides with escalating tensions that have resulted in significant disruptions. The conflict between Israel and Iran has not only put her plans on hold but also highlighted the challenges faced by visitors amid such conflicts.

Expressions of Support Amidst Unrest

Caitlyn Jenner took to Instagram to share her unwavering support for Israel during these tumultuous times. “Yesterday in Jerusalem. My heart is with Israel now and forever. Evil shall not prevail!” she posted, alongside images of the Israeli and U.S. flags. One photo showed Jenner at the Western Wall, a testament to her solidarity.

Pride Parade Cancellation

Jenner was slated to be the guest of honor at the Tel Aviv Pride Parade on June 13. However, the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, primarily driven by Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, led to the event’s cancellation. Concerns over potential Iranian retaliation created a tense atmosphere, prompting organizers to prioritize safety.

Travel Complications

Jenner now faces logistical hurdles as the conflict has shut down Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport, halting flights to and from Israel. Having arrived on Wednesday, she participated in a press conference arranged by Pride Parade organizers before the unexpected developments.

Reflecting on Past Visits

Recalling her first visit five years ago, Jenner expressed affection for Israel. “I met the nicest, friendliest people, I think, in any country I’ve ever been to in my life.” She noted the surprise of many Americans upon learning that Tel Aviv hosts the second-largest pride parade globally. “They go, what, Tel Aviv? Are you kidding me? And I go, no, Tel Aviv. But the Israeli people are very open-minded. They’re friendly, you know. They’re great for the LGBTQ community and nobody knows it.”

A Personal Connection

Jenner’s support for Israel extends beyond the current situation. She recounted her father, William Jenner, who fought in Europe during World War II, participating in the liberation of the Buchenwald concentration camp. “One of the reasons I support Israel is that Israel and the Jewish tradition are important,” she shared. Her father’s legacy impacted her deeply, cementing her solidarity with the Jewish people and reinforcing her commitment amidst the conflict between Israel and Iran.