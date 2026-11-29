With the crowd buzzing, The Rock engaged in banter before delivering his iconic introduction and celebrating his return to Houston. He reminisced about his early days, including his first-ever match against the Brooklyn Brawler in Corpus Christi, Texas, and his legendary bout with Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania X-Seven in 2001. As he spoke, he expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the fans, reinforcing the bond he has maintained throughout his career.