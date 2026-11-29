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In a significant but private moment, King Charles and Prince Harry secretly reunited at Balmoral, marking their first face-to-face meeting since the Duke of Sussex returned to the UK in August. This intimate gathering reportedly took place on October 17 at the King’s Scottish estate.

Prince Harry Meets His Father Without Meghan

According to Hello!, Charles invited his younger son to spend time with him while Queen Camilla was away. Neither Meghan, nor their children Archie and Lilibet, were present for this meeting. The Daily Mail also confirmed that their meeting occurred without Camilla, who was attending Champions Day at Royal Ascot, approximately 400 miles away. Both representatives for King Charles and Prince Harry declined to comment on the specifics of their conversation.

This reunion is noteworthy as it marks one of the rare opportunities for the father and son to connect in person over the past few years. The Daily Mail highlighted that this was only the fourth meeting between them since the coronation in 2023.

Prince Harry has Spoken About Wanting to Reconcile

The timing of the reunion is particularly poignant given Prince Harry’s recent comments about wanting to mend family relationships. In an interview with GQ in October 2026, the Duke expressed, “Some people don’t want it to work out. I want it to work out.”

He emphasized the significance of reconciliation, stating, “With everything else that’s going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile.” Alongside this, he encouraged letting go of the past, acknowledging that “scars stick around forever,” while highlighting the necessity for a shift in mindset. A spokesperson for Prince Harry later clarified that his remarks regarding reluctance for reconciliation were not directed at his brother, Prince William, who was absent from the Balmoral visit.

A Different Setting From Their Previous Family Visit

This October gathering followed a previous family visit at Highgrove in July, when the Sussexes brought their children, Archie and Lilibet, to spend time with King Charles and Queen Camilla. According to Hello!, this was the last known in-person meeting before the Balmoral reunion.

The relationship between Prince Harry and his family has been under strain since he and Meghan stepped back from their roles as senior royals in 2020, relocating to California. Public tensions have only intensified following their interviews, Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary, and his memoir, “Spare.”

Christmas Plans Remain Unchanged

Despite the recent reunion, it is reported that Prince Harry will not join the Royal Family for Christmas at Sandringham. The Daily Mail indicates that he and his family plan to return to California for the holiday season, suggesting that this meeting at Balmoral will not lead to a larger family gathering during Christmas.

In a recent appearance on ITV’s “This Morning,” Prince Harry reflected on his plans to celebrate the holiday with Meghan and her mother, Doria Ragland, mentioning that both their cooking skills will be utilized. He humorously noted, “I’ll leave that to them,” and suggested that their festive menu could include gumbo or turkey.