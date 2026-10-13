The Real Reasons Behind Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara's Split

The marriage between actor Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara faced significant challenges in recent years, particularly in the wake of Manganiello’s health struggles. In his new book, Bloodlines, he candidly shares the toll these hardships took on their relationship, portraying a gradual emotional disconnect that ultimately contributed to its unraveling.

Health Struggles and Emotional Distance

Throughout his battles with health issues, Manganiello describes how Vergara remained a steadfast presence, aiding him by finding new doctors and even introducing him to alternative practitioners, including a shaman. However, he reveals that the emotional strain of his condition led their marriage to feel “devoid of any emotionality whatsoever.” As his health deteriorated, the couple found themselves sleeping in separate rooms, with Vergara increasingly resistant to physical affection; he recounts asking for hugs but receiving none in return.

Support from Unexpected Places

In a poignant reflection on support during difficult times, Manganiello notes that his principal emotional anchor became an unexpected companion—a sickly Chihuahua-pomeranian named Bubbles. This connection not only offered him comfort but also highlights the deepening chasm in his marriage.

Dreams of Parenthood and Unfulfilled Promises

As they navigated the complexities of marriage, dreams of starting a family initially brought the couple closer. Manganiello shares that Vergara was open to the idea of having children early on. However, the couple faced setbacks with infertility and IVF treatments. As Manganiello’s health continued to decline, the prospect of using an egg donor did not materialize; he expressed a deep concern about leaving Vergara with a child who “wasn’t biologically hers” in the event of his passing. This revelation underscores the profound tensions that characterized their relationship in its later stages.