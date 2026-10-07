Joe Manganiello's Health Struggles Influence Family Aspirations with Sofía Vergara

Emilia Clarke, beloved for her iconic role in Game of Thrones, has faced significant personal battles that go beyond the fictional realms of Westeros. In a poignant essay published in The New Yorker in 2019, Clarke recounted her harrowing experience with brain aneurysms and the life-threatening challenges they posed.

Initial Symptoms and Diagnosis

It all began during a gym session when Clarke experienced an intense headache. Describing her ordeal, she wrote, “I reached the toilet, sank to my knees, and proceeded to be violently, voluminously ill.” The pain, which she described as “shooting, stabbing, constricting,” intensified, leading her to realize that something was severely wrong. A trip to the hospital resulted in a quick and alarming diagnosis of a subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH), a severe type of stroke caused by bleeding around the brain. “I’d had an aneurysm, an arterial rupture,” she revealed.

Surgery and Recovery

Emilia underwent immediate surgery to address the aneurysm, characterizing the pain she experienced during that time as “unbearable.” Her recovery was fraught with challenges; she suffered from aphasia, finding herself “muttering nonsense.” However, just a week later, the aphasia subsided, and she was able to leave the hospital about a month after her admission.

A Second Health Crisis

In 2013, a follow-up brain scan revealed that the growth related to her initial aneurysm had “doubled in size,” necessitating another surgical intervention. Clarke vividly described the panic she felt when she woke from the procedure, stating, “I was screaming in pain.” Unfortunately, the operation was unsuccessful, leading to a massive bleed. The doctors informed her that her survival depended on another operation, which required access to her brain through her skull.

A Positive Outcome

Despite these harrowing events and moments when her life hung in the balance, Emilia Clarke expressed gratitude for her recovery. She shared reassuringly, “I’m now at a hundred percent,” emphasizing her resilience in overcoming the dire circumstances.