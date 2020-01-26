Prince William has actually been designated to a brand-new imperial placement by his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, Kensington Palace revealed on Saturday.

“The Queen has appointed Prince William as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the @churchscotland this year,” the royal residence claimed in a declaration.

Prince William will certainly hold the brand-new placement for one year. It will certainly not have any type of result on his present royal title as the Duke of Cambridge.

According to Kensington Palace, the Lord High Commissioner is accountable for participating in the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland “as an observer,” along with the various other obligations.

“The Lord High Commissioner makes opening and closing addresses to the General Assembly and reports to Her Majesty on its proceedings. For the duration of the General Assembly, the Sovereign grants the Lord High Commissioner permission to reside at the Palace of Holyroodhouse and, during this time, His or Her Grace receives a Guard of Honour, a 21-Gun Salute and the keys to the City of Edinburgh,” the declaration clarifies. “It is also customary for the Lord High Commissioner to invite distinguished guests to stay at the Palace, and to offer hospitality to Commissioners to the Assembly and those who have contributed to public life in Scotland.”

The declaration enhances: “During the week of the Assembly, the Lord High Commissioner attends the Assembly to observe the debates. He or she also carries out a program of engagements to reflect the work of charities and the Church”.

Prince William is not the initial participant of the British royal family members to be designated to this function. Royal Princes, the Duke of Rothesay, the Duke of York and also the Earl of Wessex have actually all formerly held the title, according to the declaration.

Other than participants of the royal family members, Scottish numbers are additionally designated to the title based upon “merit and their contribution to society,” the declaration claimed.

The Duke of Cambridge’s consultation comes with a duration of change for the royal family members. Earlier this month, Prince Harry and also Meghan Markle revealed their choice to “step back” as elderly participants of the royal family members. The Duke and also Duchess of Sussex revealed that they intend to gain their very own earnings and also divided their time in between the United Kingdom and also North America…

This week, Harry left the U.K. and also took a trip to Vancouver, Canada, to rejoin with Meghan and also their child, Archie, 8 months.