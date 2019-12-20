The Most Beautiful Nails Designs that Will Rock in 2020

Beautiful Nails tutorials for 2020, ombre nails, gel polish nail designs, acrylic nails step-by-step. How to make beautiful nails for any occasion, information and advice for manicure.

Beautiful Nails tips and tricks, a large collection of photos of nail designs for daily usage or for special events in 2020.

Nail designs 2020 are top of the latest styles of manicure. In this article, we present you a photo gallery with the most beautiful, artistic and challenging ideas to help you choose your favorite ones for different occasions.

Nail art trends for 2020 are appropriate for daily usage, but also for special events, depending on what you need. You can create original designs by using various kinds of nail polish, accessories, decorations and applications.

• Express the joy of summer by painting your nails with fun watermelon figures and critters (for example butterflies, ladybirds).

• The French manicure is one of the prettiest and stylish nail designs 2020 trends. They are simple, beautiful nails, but sophisticated. You can choose the classic style or, even better, opt for pastel hues which you can use separately or combined.

• Be creative and paint your beautiful nails with random splashes of colors. This style is very cool, artistic and unconventional, your manicure will draw the attention for sure in a positive way. You can choose a white base coat for an intense effect.

• One of the best nail designs 2020 is represented by the classic polka dots. You can try different combinations like black and white, red and green or yellow, blue and orange, or you can mix them as you wish, because they make beautiful nails.

• Nautical nails are awesome, especially when you go to the seaside. Opt for blue, white, black and red hues with stripes, anchors, and other nautical elements that are perfect for the summertime of 2020. These are beautiful nails that will draw the attention.

• Ocean theme – paint waves, shells, sand, clouds, birds, even palm trees – these are awesome ideas if you want something different and relaxing which can help you have beautiful nails.

• The simple nail art ideas for 2020 are the perfect choice of beautiful nails if you are tired of complicated designs.

• The ombre nails are still hot, so you will impress everybody with this special style. This manicure has a gradient effect because it has a light color in the bottom of the nail and it gets darker towards the tip. You may need the patience to learn how to do this style, but it is spectacular and you can choose from various types of hues and designs, even with glitter, because they create beautiful nails.

• You can also try different geometric patterns, they are trendy and draw attention.

• Neon accents are really breathtaking and they represent a big trend this year.

• Our nail designs 2020 top also includes bold floral designs, because they are still in fashion. You can decorate them also with jewels to have beautiful nails.

The ideal component of gel nails is there is a little opportunity of them being raised, which is something that is really usual when it comes to polymers. The gel nails not just hold much better however they aid to reinforce your genuine nails if they are utilized as your base layer. Rather of fretting concerning deteriorating your very own nails, you can aid their health and wellness.

The excellent point concerning gel nails that is additionally compared to the basic polymer is that you can do a whole lot with them yet still provide a healthy and balanced option for your nail. Whether you like your nails to be lengthy or brief you can accomplish both with gel nails.

The means to accomplish light treated gels nails is to set them by putting your fingers under a UV-light for a plain 2 mins. Currently, the no-light gel acrylic nails are treated with a unique gel activator that can either be merely cleaned or splashed onto the nails themselves. There is additionally one more technique of setting a no-light gel nail by dipping the nails in ordinary water.

The last appearance of the gel nail can be sensational specifically if you utilize a few of the 3-D gel art layouts which’s what you are searching for when you determine to obtain your nails done. You desire something various and also gel nail art is precisely the important thing you are trying to find. Do not really feel as if you require to go with an insane layout either, there are numerous easy gel looks that can match any type of appearance.

One point to note is that gel nails are very various from acrylic nails. The major distinction is making use of various aspects for healing gel nails and also acrylic nails. For treating Polymer nails, a polymer, and monomer mix, is made use of whereas gel nails utilize UV light for treating.

According to various celebrations, the shade of the nail gloss is additionally extra difficult.

When you are welcomed to a reception, you can attempt beautiful nails in gold, red, blue or purple, to provide individuals a classy style. You may actually do not understand exactly how to match them to have beautiful nails if you are a novice. You can pick a light global shade, such as light shade, brown, light off-white as well as various other light global shades, which can draw out all-natural as well as healthy and balanced skin shade of beautiful nails.

If you really feel surprised by seeing different 3-D gel nail art styles or appreciate also the straightforward gel nail gloss appearance, you might have an interest in attempting a procedure of utilizing gel nail gloss on your own. It is just as vital to understanding exactly how the application of gel nails need to go so that you do not finish up with a mess.

How to Make Beautiful Nails

Utilize your nails to get rid of any kind of all-natural luster from the surface area in order to maintain the gel held back and avoid breaking.

Currently, take the gel nail brush and starting with the follicle, use the gel onto your nail making a slim layer of it. Do not pressurize the brush a lot for the smooth application of the gel.

Once it is ended up, a Usage UV light for 3 mins to heal the very first layer of gel.

After the treating of the initial layer, it is the moment to clean an additional layer of gel. You can begin creating the base color currently for making the style you want for having beautiful nails.

Once again treat the 2nd layer similarly as you provided for the initial layer.

Adhere to the last 2 actions once more.

Ombre Nails

This concept equates to a flawlessly opulent gel nail concept. This sophisticated nail art is fit for both brief nail styles and also lengthy nail styles, because they are all beautiful nails.

Even more sturdy and versatile after that conventional acrylic nails, gel nails can be used in a comparable way to get beautiful nails. Gel nails come in a broad array of shades, yet each time a customer wants to transform her nail gloss they need to be eliminated by a specialist manicurist to stay clear of damages.

Gel Polish

A gel gloss manicure supplies the exact same longevity of gel nails by making use of a particularly developed gel nail gloss. A layer of gel nail gloss is used, and also once more the nails are established under the ultraviolet light to completely dry. Gel nail gloss calls for considerable submitting and also saturating by a manicurist for elimination.

Acrylic Nails

Acrylics, the most preferred synthetic nail, are a mix of a fluid and a powder that develops a hard, safety layer over the all-natural nail. A nail idea is used to the nail after that around is developed by dipping a brush right into fluid monomer and also positioning the damp brush in powder polymer.

Acrylic nails seem to be a beauty treatment for every woman these days who want to have beautiful nails, still, not everybody knows how to make them, and going always at a salon is pretty expensive. Here are some tips you can follow to make acrylic nails in a quite simple way.

Follow carefully this 5 steps to make acrylic nails on your own without being forced to go to a salon.

Step 1: Clean and prepare your nails

If you have nail polish you will have to remove it using nail polish remover and cotton pad. After doing this you will have to prepare your nails by removing bumps using a buffer, one that is not so rough, so that your nails don`t have scratches on them later.

Then you should trim your nails, almost to the end of your finger and gently push your cuticles.

After you have given your nails a beautiful and clean makeover, continue with the next steps in order to get the desired acrylic nails.

Step 2: Apply fake nail tips

You can apply them using a special glue and after that clip the tips to your desired length. If you don`t want your beautiful nails to be too long, you can cut them short.

And now let`s go to te next step that you will have to follow.

Step 3: Prepare and apply acrylic to nail form

You will have to prepare the acrylic using a dish that you will not longer use in the kitchen. Pour the acrylic liquid in the dish and then dip the tip of the brush into the powder to collect a little moist ball.

Apply the little ball that you made on the edge of the acrylic tip and then quickly spread it out and smooth it in. Be careful not to flatten it too much, you probably want to have that natural curve in the middle section of your nail.

The coat that you apply to the tip of your nail should not be very thick and be careful not to apply acrylic onto the cuticle area, this could lift your nail and you can get a fungus!

P.S You should do this in a ventilated area in your house because the acrylic usually has a strong smell.

Step 4: Topcoat your acrylic nails

If you prefer a nail polish top coat all you have to do is simply smooth a nice even layer over your nail without getting too close to your skin or to the cuticles area and wait for them to dry…

Step 5: Paint your nails however you please

Once you’ve followed all the steps outlined above you can paint a model on your beautiful acrylic nails, one that is to your taste. Let your imagination go wild and make one of the most amazing designs on your beautiful nails, that everybody has ever seen so you can catch the eyes and even the envy of others!