70 Glamorous Ombre Nails Designs that Will Look Fabulous

You might have heard about ombre hair since it is a popular hairstyle that has been around for quite some time! But have you ever heard about ombre nails?

Ombre seems to be the ultimate favorite choice in the beauty industry. Whether we talk about ombre hair or ombre nails, it has been showing up everywhere, from runaways to all hair and nail salons.

A simple walk on the streets might make you realize that ombre nails have always been here, in different patterns and colors; they still represent that glamorous trend that people will never be ready to live without.

What Are the Ombre Nails?

As the ombre hair is a huge hit among hairstyles lovers, ombre nails are also a huge hit among those who are passionate about nail art. ombre nails are similar to the ombre hair; it is a gradient effect of different tones, from shadow to light, from opaque to translucent, from one color to another, perfect for all occasions.

Ombre nails are also called “baby boomer nails” as well as French ombre or French fade because they resemble the French manicure and style.

Are ombre nails harmful to your nails?

Ombre nails are not necessarily healthier or unhealthier than other types of nail styles. Indeed, the fact that you have to dip your nails in powder in order to seal the polish and make it more resistant, it kind of dehydrates your natural nails and the skin around them, this is why you need to take great care of your nails health beforehand.

However, this damage is way less important than the damage that other nail styles might bring and it is not irreversible in the sense that it does not affect the roots of the nails, so after removal, your natural nails will continue to grow as they have been doing it up until then.

How Long Do Ombre Nails Last?

Ombre nails are actually quite resistant, which might be surprising for some people. These types of nails are able to last up to three or four weeks, because they do not need UV rays to stay in the same place, but some type of pigmented powder. This special powder should be applied between the base coat and another sealant, when you should dip your hand in this powder in order to seal the polish.

Of course, your manicure can be damaged by many things: how they were applied, how much manual labor you do, for how long you keep your hands in different substances, you might also smash accidentally your hand against something and your polish might scratch; there are so many ways in which you can destroy the quality of your ombre nails.

How and where can ombre nails be removed?

Whether or not you do your ombre nails at a salon, it is ten times better to resort to a professional’s help in order to remove them. It might be easy to create them in the comfort of your own home, but the way in which you get rid of them might be detrimental to your natural nails if it is not done properly.

In this sense, acetone plays a huge part. It is recommended to fill a small recipient with acetone and keep your nails in there for at least 10 or 15 minutes. If you are not fond of this idea, you might as well take some cotton balls, dip them in acetone, put them on top of your nails, tuck your nails in aluminum foil and let them stay like this for 10 or 15 minutes.

After half an hour, when you take off the foil, your polish should fall off and if there are still some stubborn parts, take them off with the same cotton ball dipped in acetone. This will do the trick!

How Much Do Ombre Nails Cost?

The cost of ombre nails varies from reasonable prices for standard ombre nails to higher prices for more complicated ombre nail decorations.

Usually, the price for ombre nails done at a salon or even spa is somewhere between $35 and $45, which means around €31.5 or €40.6, exactly as the acrylic nails do. However, if you would like to decorate them with different accessories and designs, then expect costs around $120 (€108.2).

Even if these prices might not be within the reach of everyone, it is still important to make the best choice when it comes to ombre nails even if it means spending a little more on them because your health is important too so you should not choose cheaper ones only to pay less.

Ombre Nails Step-by-Step Tutorial:

From the very beginning, it is important to know that if you intend to obtain good ombre nails, then it is crucial to choose the right colors and by the right colors, we mean shades that are similar in tones and brightness. For example, it would be out of common to choose red and pink; out of common, but not impossible. Also, a special trick would be that long ombre nails go better with minimal pastel nail polishes, while short ombre nails can be painted in darker tones.

How are ombre nails applied?

There are two methods that can help you apply the ombre style:

The Sponged Method – the traditional version with traditional nail polish

Step 1 – Preparing the instruments

The first step in order to acquire ombre nails even before beginning the actual process is to cut a thin strip out of your makeup sponge because this will keep the ombre within borders and will not smudge onto the skin so there will be no need to clean up afterwards.

Step 2 – Applying the base coat

The second step after preparing your nails for the actual procedure is to put a base coat to the natural nails followed by a thin layer of the chosen nail polish.

Step 3 – Crafting stripes

The next step is to take the sponge and to paint parallel horizontal stripes of both colors one next to the other.

Step 4 – Blending the color together

After applying the colors on the sponge, tap carefully the sponge on the nails and apply the polish to the sponge again every two or three nails. In the area where the colors meet, move the sponge up and down lightly in order to blur somehow the area. Redo this step as many times as you consider it necessary until you have acquired the right level of interplay.

Step 5 – Cleaning up the edges

Polish might get to the skin around the nails, so take a bit of cotton and dip it in a nail polish removal substance and wipe carefully the sides.

Step 6 – Applying a top coat for protection

For the final top, it would be the best to add a glossy shiny top coat to protect the polish and give it a little bit of shimmer.

The Brushed Blend – The Modern Version with Gel Polish

Step 1 – Applying a base coat

The first step, as in the previous case, is to apply a base coat. After you apply the base coat, choose a gel polish color and paint it on the left side of the nail, overlapping a little bit the vertical line from the middle of the nail.

Step 2 – Applying the colors and blending them together

The second step is to continue to paint the second gel polish color on the right side of the nail, doing the same thing as you did with the first one. Then, use a brush to blend the two colors together, by brushing along the center vertical line until the colors start to blend.

Step 3 – Curing the polish

The third step is to clean up the gel polish that gets to the skin around the nail and cure the first layer of polish in your LED or UV lamp.

Step 4 – Adding more gel polish layers

You can apply as many gel polish layers as you feel necessary, but not too many in order to avoid damaging it, still a good amount to give it a nice color and a good blend.

Step 5 – Adding a gel polish top coat and curing it once again

For the last part, apply the gel polish top coat and cure it again. Make sure it looks like you wanted, then cleanse the nails and add with cuticle oil, which is truly nutritious and helps seal the polish.

Ideas of ombre nails you might like to try:

Mauve Gold Party ombre Nails – a darker toned color tip with a crystal clear base and sparkly gold specks. Ocean Blue Ombre Nails – a dark black base with a sultry navy gradient and a sky blue tip. Gliteratti Ombre Nails – a champagne-colored base with a crystal clear tip and many sparkly silver specks. Vibrant Sunset Ombre Nails – a vibrant violet base with a vibrant red gradient and a vibrant yellow tip. Tomb Raider Ombre Nails – a darker coffee shade for the base and a lighter coffee shade for the tip with a few sparkly specks. Galaxy Ombre Nails – a rich purple base with a salmon-pink tip and sparkly silver specks. Metallic Ombre Nails – a darker toned tip with a champagne-colored base and sparkly gold specks. Neon Ombre Nails – a sky blue colored base with a vibrant neon green tip. Sorbet Ombre Nails – a pastel pink colored base with a pastel sky blue tip and a few sparkly silver specks. Matte Ombre Nails – a vertical gradient made out of pastel sky blue, pastel pink, pastel violet and white.

Tips for Perfect Ombre Nails that Will Ease Your Life Considerably:

The first step before even thinking to apply the polish should be to add a clear base coat that will prevent the polish from chipping and will also protect your natural nails from potential chemicals and damages. Keep in mind that you should let the clear base coat to dry before proceeding with nail polishes because it might smudge! It would be better to apply more than one layer of nail polish because it provides a stronger look and merges better with whatever you might want to add later on. The way in which you apply nail polish to the sponge is crucial for the entire process as it might smudge or look cheap. It is also important to apply a layer of liquid latex on your nails as it protects both the nails and the skin around the nails and makes the removal process considerably easier. The removal process will be easier if you use both liquid latex and if you keep a brush in acetone and go over the nail; these two substances will completely remove your nail polish. Also, there is no problem in using old makeup sponges and brushes to do glitter ombre nails; you do not need to purchase new sponges or brushes expressly for this matter.

In conclusion, ombre nails are as popular as ombre hair or even more popular! As we have previously seen, it is quite a demanding process, which can be done both at home and at a salon; however, it is ten times better and safer to do them with the help of a specialist.

Compared to other nail styles, it can be created both following the traditional way of doing it with gel polish! Even so, both processes require great patience and as much accuracy because there will be smudges, there will be mistakes, there will be many trials and errors but once you get the gist of it, the result will be satisfactory…

Overall, ombre nails bring a speck of color in your daily life, whether they are pastel or vibrant, ombre nails embellish your nails and stimulate your creativity. Let your imagination run wild and let the ombre nails do the rest!