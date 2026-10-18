The Iconic Models Who Shaped Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Over the years, Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has been graced by numerous stars, with Miranda Kerr solidifying her position as one of the most iconic figures in the industry. Since making her debut on the VS runway in 2006, Kerr has not only captured audiences with her stunning looks but also broke barriers as the first Australian to become a signed Angel the following year. Her journey in the fashion industry has been remarkable, but it took a new direction after six successful years under the spotlight.

Stepping Back for Family and New Ventures

In 2012, Miranda Kerr decided to step away from the Victoria’s Secret runway to concentrate on her son, Flynn, whom she shares with ex-husband Orlando Bloom. “This is a natural evolution,” she expressed in an interview with The Sunday Morning Herald at the time. “The thing is, I’ve been modeling since I was 13. I’m now entering a new phase in my life. I have felt this coming since my son was born and, after I became a mother, I realized I needed to prioritize my time.”

Building a New Life

As Miranda dedicated herself to her family, she also embarked on new business ventures, including her successful skincare brand, Kora Organics. With the arrival of her three sons Hart, Myles, and Pierre with her second husband, Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, Kerr found herself immersed in motherhood and entrepreneurship, which led her to further distance herself from the modeling world.

Reflections on Her Victoria’s Secret Journey

Reflecting on her time with Victoria’s Secret, Miranda shared insights during her appearance on the Not Alone podcast in 2024. “They were some of the best modeling moments that I had, and I had so many great memories working with the VS team and the other models and we had a lot of fun,” she reminisced. However, she noted, “I just felt like, personally, I wasn’t wanting to go back there because I feel like I’m a mom of four boys now. My life is just in a completely different direction.”