Miranda Kerr Stuns at Paris Fashion Week After Nine-Year Hiatus

Miranda Kerr made a stunning return to the runway at Paris Fashion Week, captivating audiences with her elegance and poise. This marked her first appearance on the runway in nearly a decade, showcasing her enduring presence in the fashion industry.

A Glamorous Comeback

On September 30, the model graced the Stella McCartney Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 Fashion Show, turning heads in a striking sea foam green gown. The dress featured a knotted waist and cutouts that highlighted the 43-year-old’s toned abs. With dramatic shoulder pads and a figure-hugging silhouette, Kerr’s ensemble was nothing short of spectacular. To complete the look, she opted for a snakeskin clutch and silver heels, while her hair was styled in a sleek bun, accompanied by a dewy makeup finish.

Emphasizing Conservation

Following her inspiring runway display, Kerr took to Instagram to express her excitement. She wrote, “Still smiling from this morning. Thank you @stellamccartney for such a special return to the runway.” The outdoor show not only spotlighted fashion but also highlighted the urgent need for ocean conservation. British naturalist David Attenborough opened the event with a poignant message, urging attendees to recognize the critical state of our oceans, stating, “We must open our eyes to what is happening right now below the waves—we have drained the life from our ocean.”