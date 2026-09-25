The Emotional Journey of the Male Body in 'Our Raised Skin'

Director Paolo Natale is currently advancing his innovative hybrid documentary and video essay, “Our Raised Skin” (“Nuestra Piel Levantada”), through the Madrid Film School’s (ECAM) incubator program. The film is one of five selected projects for La Incubadora’s ninth edition, emphasizing themes of self-perception and the transition from childhood to the societal expectations of masculinity.

Exploring Self-Perception and Masculinity

Natale explains, “The film reflects on and questions self-perception, asking at what point in childhood we go from being children to patriarchal men.” Although he regards the film as non-autobiographical, Natale draws upon his personal experience with a compulsive eating disorder, which he shares with his father and grandfather.

Film Production and Funding

Our Raised Skin is produced by a talented team including Manuela Gutiérrez Arrieta, Juan Carlos Ballesteros, Nabil Ejey, and Mubox Studio. Gutiérrez Arrieta and Natale, who collaborated during their studies at ECAM, have received development funding from the Region of Murcia and La 7, the regional television station. They are currently seeking additional financing in Spain and Italy, Natale’s homeland, with plans to begin filming in the summer of 2027. Director Paolo Natale and Producer Manuela Gutiérrez Arrieta, ‘Our Raised Skin’



Addressing the Fear of Touch

In a recent interview with Variety, Natale elaborated on the film’s exploration of male bodies and the fear surrounding their touch. He states, “This film is written from a very specific and precise observation of the dynamics that drive relationships of power and violence against bodies within the family.” Natale acknowledges his lifelong awareness of food-related emotional issues and the violence often directed at overweight individuals, reflecting on the patterns observed in the male figures of his family.

Natale highlights a shared experience among men with eating disorders, stating that feelings of shame and guilt often result in delayed diagnoses. “We tend to associate bigorexia with men. All men are taught that they must achieve a certain physique in order to exert power over others,” he explains, pointing out how emotional hunger and binge eating are often overlooked, leading to silence around these issues.

The Choice of Documentary Style

When asked about his preference for a documentary approach rather than a traditional narrative feature, Natale shares, “I feel more at home with a documentary-style approach. I’m interested in films that navigate different layers and textures, whether on a formal, aesthetic, or narrative level.” He expresses a desire to create films that challenge conventional forms while valuing the risk and intention behind the creative process.

The Political Nature of Fat

Reflecting on his childhood, Natale recalls the imagery of “orange fat overflowing and flooding everything,” conveying its significance. He asserts, “Fat is something that is present in our bodies from the moment we are born until we die. Our fat is political… it represents life itself.” He emphasizes the historical and cultural implications of fat, which has carried emotional weight throughout human existence.

Redefining Aesthetics in Cinema