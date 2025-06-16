The B-52’s & Devo Unveil Epic Cosmic Tour Journey

The B-52’s and Devo are gearing up to hit the road together on their highly anticipated Cosmic De-Evolution Tour. This collaboration between two iconic New Wave bands promises an unforgettable experience for fans. With a history of innovation and unique sound, both groups are set to deliver a nostalgic yet electrifying series of performances. The main keyword, “Cosmic De-Evolution Tour,” blends seamlessly into this musical journey that promises to connect past and present New Wave enthusiasts.

Although the B-52’s wrapped up a farewell tour several years ago, their excitement to collaborate with Devo reignited their touring spirit. Following a successful stint in Las Vegas, the opportunity to team up with Devo on the Cosmic De-Evolution Tour was too good to resist. After a recent meeting at the SNL 50 concert, discussions quickly turned into plans.

Fred Schneider of the B-52’s expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “In 2022, I swore I’d never get on a tour bus again, but we promised our fans we would appear in special situations. Our Vegas residency is going great, and joining forces with Devo was a unique opportunity we couldn’t refuse.”

Cindy Wilson of the B-52’s echoed this sentiment, recalling their shared performance at the SNL concert. “When both of our bands performed at the SNL 50 concert at Radio City, we realized we had to do these shows. Despite both being staples in New Wave history, we hadn’t shared more than a festival or two together. This tour will be amazing!”

The Cosmic De-Evolution Tour is set to begin on September 24 in Toronto and wrap up on November 2 in Houston. Opening act Lene Lovich will set the stage for each night of New Wave celebration. General ticket sales start June 20, with pre-sales on June 16 via Live Nation.

The camaraderie between the B-52’s and Devo has been longstanding, with mutual admiration flowing both ways. Devo’s Mark Mothersbaugh reflected, “The B-52s had a distinct sound that stood out in the late seventies and early eighties. ‘Rock Lobster’ is still a favorite. It’s fate or luck that brought us together for the Cosmic De-Evolution Tour. All I can say is Cosmic Devolution is REAL!”

Kate Pierson of the B-52’s reminisced about the band’s early days. “When we first came to New York City, punk was huge, and New Wave wasn’t far behind. We admired groups like the Talking Heads, Blondie, and Devo. When we played our first shows, notable figures like David Bowie and Brian Eno came out to see us. Our connection with Devo was always strong, and now we’re aligning once more for an epic tour! Get ready for a wild ride with wig hats and Devo bonnets!”

The B-52’s and Devo are set to captivate audiences once more with the Cosmic De-Evolution Tour. Fans can look forward to a vibrant celebration of New Wave music across these iconic tour dates:

September 24 – Toronto, ONT @ Budweiser Stage

September 25 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

October 2 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

October 4 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

October 5 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

October 16 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

October 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

October 24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

October 25 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

November 1 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

November 2 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion