Tech Billionaire Identified as Buyer of Jared Leto's $12M Estate

Jared Leto’s distinctive former Air Force compound has transitioned into the ownership of tech mogul Palmer Luckey. The Hollywood Hills property, encompassing 14,649 square feet, was sold by the “Morbius” star for $12 million in May, having originally been purchased for $5 million in 2015.

Details of the Sale

Property records reveal that the estate was acquired by 8935 Lookout Mountain LLC, which identifies Fiendlord’s Keep Inc. as its sole member and manager. According to state business records, Luckey, 34, serves as the director, CEO, secretary, CFO, and sole member of Fiendlord’s Keep Inc., which was established in California in January 2016.

Palmer Luckey, the tech billionaire who purchased Jared Leto’s former Air Force compound. Brian Zak/NY Post

A Unique Historical Backdrop

The property is steeped in history; it was originally constructed in the early 1940s as a World War II air defense center and later transformed into the highly classified Lookout Mountain Air Force Station. This facility functioned as a secret military film studio from 1947 to 1969, producing and processing over 6,500 films for the U.S. military and other governmental organizations. The complex was equipped with its own film-processing labs, editing rooms, and storage vaults specifically designed for documenting nuclear weapons tests.

After being decommissioned in 1969, the property was eventually repurposed into a private residence. During his time there, Leto invested years in restoring the compound, which retains elements of its unique past.

The residence was built in 1941, originally intended as an air defense center. 4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID

Palmer Luckey: A Profile

Luckey is widely recognized for founding Oculus VR, the company behind the Oculus Rift virtual-reality headset, which he sold to Meta (previously Facebook) for approximately $2 billion when he was just 21. Following this success, he established Anduril Industries, a defense technology firm that has become a significant player in military contracting, focusing on autonomous drones, sensors, and military innovations. His enthusiasm for military history extends to his ownership of decommissioned underground missile silos with aspirations for a future museum project.

Luckey is known for his contributions to virtual reality and his work at Anduril Industries. REUTERS

Political Involvement and Controversies

Known for his outspoken political views, Luckey has described himself as a “radical Zionist.” He gained political traction in 2016 by donating $10,000 to a pro-Donald Trump group called Nimble America, an act that sparked considerable controversy and led him to exit Facebook in 2017. Since then, he has continued to support Trump, contributing millions during the 2020 election cycle and backing him again in 2024. Luckey’s sister, Ginger, 32, also entered the political spotlight after marrying former Republican Representative Matt Gaetz in 2021.

Luckey has openly supported Donald Trump since 2016, igniting various political controversies. Brian Zak/NY Post

Jared Leto’s Recent Challenges

Meanwhile, Jared Leto has encountered renewed scrutiny due to serious accusations. In a documentary titled “Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret,” released in 2026, ten women accused him of sexual misconduct, with some alleging they were teenagers at the time of the incidents. Leto has firmly denied these claims, labeling them as “absolutely and categorically false.” Recent reports indicated that he lost a significant film role in the wake of these allegations.