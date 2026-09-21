Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce During Dramatic NFL Showdown

Taylor Swift is once again cheering from the sidelines as she supports her husband, Travis Kelce, at Arrowhead Stadium. After opting out of the Emmys to catch the Kansas City Chiefs play in their 2026 NFL season opener, the Grammy-winning singer returned to watch the Chiefs take on the Indianapolis Colts on September 20.

Game Day Glam

For this exciting matchup, Swift donned a stylish red spaghetti-strap tank top emblazoned with the Chiefs’ colors, paired with light blue denim jeans. She completed her outfit with a black belt, hoop earrings, and a gold necklace matching a bracelet, all accentuated by her striking cat eyeliner. The star looked effortlessly chic while showcasing her team spirit.

Touchdown Moments

During the game, Swift’s love and support for Kelce were evident. After he scored a touchdown in the first quarter, a sweet moment was captured on camera where she pointed to her wedding ring and exclaimed, “That’s my husband!” highlighting her pride and joy in his accomplishments on the field.

Family Support

Swift wasn’t alone in her cheering; she was joined by her parents, Andrea Swift and Scott Swift, along with her mother-in-law, Donna Kelce. This strong family presence added to the heartwarming atmosphere as they all celebrated the game together.