Taylor Swift made a stellar return to the stage on Saturday night, captivating a black-tie audience at the Academy Museum‘s 6th Annual Gala with her first full-band performance since the Eras Tour. The singer delivered an electrifying four-song set, showcasing both her new hits and timeless classics.

Swift’s Gala Performance

Introduced by Conan O’Brien, who humorously proclaimed, “It’s an insane, unprecedented honor to introduce a cherished member of our little ‘Toy Story 5’ family. She’s John, Paul, George, and Ringo all in one,” Swift took the stage and immediately set a vibrant tone for the night.

New Music and Oscar Contenders

Among the highlights was the live debut of “The Fate of Ophelia,” a significant release from October 3, 2025, which is already generating buzz as a leading contender for Record of the Year at the 2027 Grammys. As the Recording Academy voters received their first ballots, this performance marked a notable moment for Swift, who had been primarily absent from the live scene.

Swift also performed “I Knew It, I Knew You,” a song from the upcoming Pixar film “Toy Story 5,” which is vying for both Oscar and Grammy nominations. Although she has previously performed this tune at select showcases, this was her first time singing it with a full band, adding a new dynamic to the much-anticipated piece.

A Journey Through Her Hits

Swift rounded out her set with fan favorites, kicking off with the ironically upbeat “Blank Space” and culminating in the romantic classic, “Love Story.” These selections allowed her to traverse through both her cynical and whimsical songwriting styles, delighting the attendees.

Setting the Mood and Bringing the Band

Wearing a stunning Ralph Lauren gown, Swift encouraged the elegantly dressed audience to dance along, saying, “Dancing is absolutely allowed. It’s not mandatory, but it’s more fun.” Her performance was unique, featuring a revamped band lineup that included two saxophonists—a twist on her usual arrangements—along with four backing singers and a full rhythm section.

Swift’s longtime bandmate Paul Sidoti expressed his enthusiasm on Instagram, noting the special occasion of performing with her again after the Eras Tour: “Great to be playing music with my onstage partner of 19 years for the first time since The Eras Tour at a little party last night in Hollywood.”

Star-Studded Evening

The gala saw Swift mingling with a host of notable guests, including her fellow “Toy Story 5” voice actors Joan Cusack and Conan O’Brien, alongside other celebrities such as Cara Delevingne, Sabrina Carpenter, Charlize Theron, Colman Domingo, Hannah Waddingham, and the Fanning sisters.