Taylor Swift's 'Life of a Showgirl' Dominates Billboard 200 for 14 Weeks

Taylor Swift continues to make waves in the music industry as her album The Life of a Showgirl secures its 14th nonconsecutive week at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, dated October 17. The album garnered 93,000 equivalent album units in the week ending October 8, despite a 46% drop from the previous week, according to data from Luminate. The strong performance follows a deluxe edition release on September 25, which included four previously unreleased tracks, notably the Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper “Patient Zero.”

Swift’s Record-Breaking Presence

With this latest achievement, Swift not only extends her record for the most weeks at No. 1 among solo artists—now totaling 100 career weeks—but also remains tied with Drake for the most No. 1 albums among solo artists, each with 15. The only artist surpassing her record is The Beatles, who hold 132 weeks at No. 1 and 19 albums that have reached the top. The Billboard 200 chart, which tracks album popularity in the U.S., began publishing weekly in March 1956.

Chart Movement and New Entries

Drake’s HABIBTI showcased impressive movement, soaring from No. 116 to No. 2 after its reissue on October 2 with four new songs. The album amassed 71,000 equivalent album units, a staggering 506% increase, largely driven by streaming activity. Olivia Rodrigo‘s you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love slipped to No. 3, earning 66,000 units.

Additionally, The Beatles’ classic album Rubber Soul made a notable comeback, re-entering the Billboard 200 at No. 4 following its expansive reissue. This marks the album’s return to the charts for the first time in over a decade after a reissue that included multiple formats. The Beatles’ Rubber Soul garnered 58,000 equivalent album units, marking its best week in seven years.

The Top Ten Highlights

The top ten of the latest Billboard 200 chart also features Morgan Wallen’s The Problem at No. 5, Ella Langley’s Dandelion at No. 6, and Noah Kahan’s The Great Divide at No. 7. Olivia Dean’s The Art of Loving dropped to No. 8, while Kahan’s Stick Season remains stable at No. 9. Closing out the top ten is Mac Miller’s The Divine Feminine, which climbed from No. 159 to No. 10 following its 10th-anniversary reissue.

A Historic Week for the Top Dogs

This week’s Billboard 200 is particularly noteworthy as it marks the first time that Taylor Swift, Drake, and The Beatles have all shared the top five together, highlighting their monumental impact on the music industry. Collectively, these acts hold the record for the most No. 1 albums, with The Beatles leading, followed by Drake and Swift in a tie.

Breaking Down the Numbers

Looking at the components of The Life of a Showgirl’s 93,000 equivalent album units, streaming accounted for 65,000 (down 52%), while album sales rose to 27,000 (up 28%). Meanwhile, Drake’s HABIBTI benefited significantly from streaming, contributing nearly 70,000 units to its impressive climb. The Beatles’ Rubber Soul saw 50,000 in pure sales alone, underscoring the album’s renewed popularity.