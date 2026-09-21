Taylor Swift Makes History as First Artist Director at 2026 VMAs

Taylor Swift is set to make history at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards by receiving the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honors. This new accolade recognizes a “sustained and influential body of work from artists who have pushed creative boundaries and developed a clear directorial voice.” The announcement was made by MTV today, highlighting Swift’s significant contributions to the music industry through her visionary direction in music videos.

A Record-Setting Director

Swift has previously been nominated for Best Direction at the VMAs eight times, winning four Moon Persons in this category for her innovative works: “The Man,” All Too Well: The Short Film, “Anti-Hero,” and “Fortnight.” With her latest nomination for “Opalite,” she continues to hold the record for the most VMA wins in Best Direction, surpassing renowned director David Fincher, who has won three times.

2026 MTV VMAs Nominations

This year, Swift is a strong contender with nine nominations at the 2026 MTV VMAs, including Artist of the Year. Her single “The Fate of Ophelia” from her Life of a Showgirl project is nominated for multiple awards, such as Video of the Year and Best Pop, alongside several creative categories.

A Star-Studded Event