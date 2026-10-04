Taylor Swift Joins Dakota Johnson for Playful SNL Appearance

Pop music icon Taylor Swift delighted fans with a surprise appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” joining her friend Dakota Johnson for some lighthearted banter during the episode’s opening monologue. The two shared a humorous moment as Swift playfully addressed her role as Johnson’s “literal therapist,” a description that Johnson had humorously coined.

A Comedy Routine with a Twist

Swift took the stage to poke fun at her friendship with Johnson, quipping, “I’m not your therapist actually. You just show up once a week at my house with an empty bottle of wine and ask if I want some.” Johnson quickly agreed, replying, “Yeah, well, I have manners.” Their playful exchange painted a familiar picture of close friends enjoying spirited conversations over wine.

Sharing Funny Anecdotes

Swift continued to describe their typical evenings together, adding, “You flop on my couch and overshare, and every so often I just say, ‘Damn that’s crazy.’” Johnson, who has made a name for herself in the “Fifty Shades” movie franchise and stars in the new film “Verity,” seemed to embrace this characterization, which Swift jokingly reiterated as a therapeutic encounter.

Sleepover Shenanigans

As the comedic dialogue unfolded, Swift humorously detailed how their evenings conclude. “And then I go, ‘Oh it’s getting late, I should probably go to bed,’ and then you say… ” Johnson chimed in with a cheerful, “Sleepover — yay!” However, Swift insisted that their nights ended not with a sleepover, but with her providing Pedialyte and a security detail ride home, highlighting the unique but relatable nature of their friendship.

Celebrating Johnson’s Birthday

Swift made a memorable return during the show’s curtain call, bringing a blue and white cake in celebration of Johnson’s 37th birthday, adding a sweet touch to the night’s festivities.