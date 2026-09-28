Taylor Swift Honors Dolly Parton in VMAs 2026 Acceptance Speech

Taylor Swift made a significant statement at the MTV Video Music Awards 2026, as she dedicated her prestigious Video of the Year award to the legendary Dolly Parton. This heartfelt moment not only highlighted Swift’s recognition of Parton’s contributions to music but also marked a further milestone in Swift’s own illustrious career, as she solidified her status as the most decorated artist in VMAs history, boasting a remarkable 32 total awards.

A Tribute to an Icon

During her acceptance speech, Swift expressed profound gratitude towards Parton, whom she referred to as “the ultimate showgirl.” “I want to thank and dedicate this award to one person, without whom this wouldn’t be happening, and that person is the ultimate showgirl, Dolly Parton,” Swift declared while holding the Moon Person trophy. Her admiration for Parton’s songwriting was palpable: “Listening to her songs, it’s like watching the best music video you have ever seen in your life every single time you hear what she has written.”

Celebrating Resilience and Grace

Swift, who recently celebrated her marital bliss with NFL star Travis Kelce, who was absent from the awards due to a game, reflected on Parton’s remarkable career trajectory. She praised Parton’s grace, joy, and gratitude throughout her life, stating, “Man, she handled this thing with such grace and joy and love and gratitude for the fact that she got to do this.” Swift admired how Parton channeled her life experiences into love for her fans, illustrating the deep connection between artistry and authenticity.

A Shared Love for Fans