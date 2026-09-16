Taylor Swift Embraces Aunt Life with Travis Kelce’s Niece

Madison Square Garden was the stunning backdrop for an unforgettable wedding as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce exchanged vows. The love story of the pop superstar and the NFL star culminated in a star-studded ceremony attended by over 1,000 guests, showcasing the couple’s impressive network of friends and colleagues from various facets of life.

The Star-Studded Guest List

On Swift’s side of the aisle, a host of her longtime friends gathered to celebrate the occasion. Among the notable attendees were Abigail Anderson Berard, Selena Gomez alongside her husband Benny Blanco, Gigi Hadid with actor Bradley Cooper, and musician Ed Sheeran accompanied by his wife Cherry Seaborn. The guest list also featured Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Ashley Avignone, and supermodel Karlie Kloss. Their fashion choices were as bold as their support for the couple, with many of them being voted as best dressed.

Travis Kelce’s Supportive Friends

Travis Kelce’s side was equally impressive, with nearly all of his Kansas City Chiefs teammates in attendance. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes were present, as were former teammate Mecole Hardman Jr. and his fiancée Chariah Gordon. The event also included Chiefs coach Andy Reid and team owners Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt, underscoring the strong camaraderie on Kelce’s path in both sports and personal life.

Celebrities from Every Sphere

Beyond their close-knit circles, Swift and Kelce welcomed a variety of celebrities from all walks of life to their wedding. Among the attendees were Good Morning America anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, as well as prominent figures in entertainment such as Jason Sudeikis, Kesha, Machine Gun Kelly, Gracie Abrams, and Maren Morris. This eclectic mix of guests added to the celebratory atmosphere, making the occasion a true spectacle of love and friendship.