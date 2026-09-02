Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart Share Unique Boy Band Insights

As Taylor Hanson prepares to showcase his dance moves on the 35th season of Dancing With the Stars, it’s clear that his musical background is serving as a distinct advantage. Contrary to the sentiment expressed in the hit song “MMMBop,” Hanson’s rhythm and grace are very much present.

Musical Heritage Meets Dance Floor

Team up with professional dancer Britt Stewart, Hanson is experiencing how his extensive experience in the music industry enhances his performance on the dance floor. “It’s very, very helpful,” Stewart told E! News during an exclusive joint interview following the cast reveal on September 2. She emphasized how each new season allows her to teach and curate unique journeys for her partners, and this year is no exception.

Learning and Sharing Knowledge

Stewart also highlighted a memorable moment during their rehearsals, stating, “There was a moment in rehearsal the other day where I’m like, he’s teaching me about music within my knowledge of music that I have already.” She recognized the deep connection between music and dance, a realization equally echoed by Hanson, who noted, “It’s a strength I have to bring to the table.”

A Collaborative Journey