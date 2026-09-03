Taylor Frankie Paul's Shocking Engagement Story and Aftermath

In a candid interview with E! News, Taylor Frankie Paul opened up about the tumultuous events surrounding her arrest in 2023, referring to her altercation with Dakota Mortensen as her “rock bottom for sure.” This reflection marks a significant moment in her journey towards healing and recovery.

Support Through Hardship

Paul acknowledged the support she received from Mortensen during that difficult time, explaining, “He stood by me with that because he knew everything going on behind closed doors. That was a horrible night, and I’m full of regret.” She emphasized that both of them had faced their own challenges, with Dakota sharing a relatable experience after finding himself at rock bottom as well. “He was like, ‘I want to help you out of this,’” she recalled.

Building Tensions

During the interview on the Viall Files podcast in September 2024, Paul elaborated on the circumstances leading to the confrontation, admitting it had been building up over time. “I had an ectopic [pregnancy] a few months prior, and then I had a chemical pregnancy,” she shared. “I don’t want to blame hormones, but I will put that into account. Like, I am pretty whack.”

Descent into Anger

Paul described how a sense of loss and anger contributed to her state of mind that night. “I was feeling so low I went and drank that night. And Dakota picks me up and he’s angry that I drank.” The situation escalated, leading to destructive behavior that she later reflected upon with regret. “I remember throwing things, and I don’t know my daughters on the couch. We had babysitters there, so I think they’re upstairs sleeping,” she recounted, indicating that Mortensen tried to alert her to their children’s presence during the chaos, but she was consumed by her emotional turmoil, stating, “I’m like so gone I don’t care, and I throw another chair.”