Taylor Frankie Paul’s Engagement Shocker After Bachelorette Cancellation

Taylor Frankie Paul has opened up about her tumultuous journey on her Bachelorette season, which fans will never see. The revelation that she got engaged during filming—only to face turmoil afterward—has ignited considerable buzz.

Insights from the Get Real Podcast

In a recent episode of Hulu’s Get Real podcast, Paul shared key details about her experience with fellow cast members Jessi Draper, Mikayla Matthews, and Mayci Neeley, in a clip from the upcoming fifth season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

The conversation took a revealing turn when the women probed Paul about her intimate encounters in the notorious fantasy suites of the Bachelor Nation. A subtle shake of her head indicated that her romantic affiliations were not as one might speculate.

Connection with Exes

Draper noted a peculiar similarity between Paul’s reported final pick, Doug Mason, and her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen—their initials and shared Idaho roots. “They have the same initials. They’re both from Idaho,” Draper pointed out, to which Paul admitted, “I didn’t learn all that until later.”

The Unexpected Proposal

In a shocking twist, Paul disclosed that she received an unexpected proposal, which she accepted. “He did get down on one knee and proposed. I was shocked,” she shared. Draper chimed in that the suitor had previously claimed he wouldn’t propose during filming.

However, shortly after returning home to Utah, Paul revealed that she began texting Mortensen again. “I don’t know how it led to it, but he came over,” she admitted, hinting at a possible reunion that aligns with ongoing speculation regarding their relationship.

Cancellation of Bachelorette Season

Paul, known for founding the influential Mormon group MomTok, was slated to make her Bachelorette debut on March 22. However, just three days before the premiere, ABC pulled the season from its schedule following a TMZ report detailing her 2023 arrest due to a dispute with Mortensen.

As part of a plea agreement, Paul pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, with other charges dismissed. This incident was subsequently featured in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter shortly before the cancellation, Paul addressed rampant rumors regarding Mason being her final choice. “I’ve seen a lot of spoilers. However, none of them have been really correct,” she stated, encouraging viewers to continue speculating.

Aftermath and Ongoing Investigations

Following the cancellation, Utah authorities launched investigations into additional domestic violence allegations involving Paul and Mortensen. A reported incident from February 2024 was brought to West Jordan police, while separate inquiries were undertaken by Draper police. In April, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office decided against filing new charges, concluding its review of the cases.

Due to the controversies, production on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season five was halted in March but is now set to premiere on Hulu on September 10.