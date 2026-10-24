Tatiana Huezo's 'Galerna' Triumphs at José María Riba Awards

The Morelia Film Festival has taken a bold step in showcasing Mexican cinema with the announcement of its 12th Impulso Morelia awards. Highlighting the event is Tatiana Huezo’s compelling road movie, “Galerna,” which has been awarded the prestigious José María Riba Award. This accolade, presented by Cinépolis Distribution and Profest 2026, grants $14,740 (250,000 pesos) to support notable post-production and promotional efforts for the film. The festival, which wraps up on October 25, has gained acclaim for introducing audiences to new narratives and innovative filmmakers, and this year was no exception.

Recognition for Talent and Storytelling

“Galerna” marks only Huezo’s second venture into fiction filmmaking, following her critically acclaimed debut, “Prayers for the Stolen.” Before transitioning into feature films, Huezo garnered attention for her documentaries, including “Tempestad” and “The Tiniest Place,” produced by Pimienta Films, the studio behind the Oscar-winning “Roma.” “Galerna” has already made waves at international festivals, having recently secured the Egeda Platino Industria Award at the San Sebastian Festival as part of the WIP Latin America competition.

The storyline centers on two casting directors venturing into Mexico‘s remote landscapes, searching for authentic actors for a sci-fi film. This journey evolves into an unsettling exploration of their own internal fears, biases, and preconceptions.

Homeboys: A Special Honorable Mention

Trailing closely behind “Galerna” was the documentary “Homeboys,” directed by Alonso Garibay and Alejandro Bernal, which received a Special Mention along with a post-production award from Caffeine. The film tells the story of Roberto Hernández, known as “Mr. Lucky,” who was deported to a foreign country and subsequently established a shelter for those facing similar challenges. Additionally, “Homeboys” was honored with the Eugenio Polgovsky Award, which provides $5,340.83 (100,000 pesos) to support filmmakers whose work embodies a fearless humanistic perspective, a tribute to the late filmmaker Eugenio Polgovsky.

Commendations from the Jury

Julio Chavezmontes, a juror on the international panel, expressed his enthusiasm for “Galerna,” stating, “Tatiana’s ‘Galerna’ represents a new exciting direction for one of the best filmmakers working today, and I’m certain it will be a watershed moment in Mexico cinema when it is finally released to the public.” This year’s selection of films was highly praised, with jurors noting their exceptional quality and potential for success among audiences and critics alike.

Reflecting on the award for “Homeboys,” Chavezmontes remarked, “On a personal note, it was deeply moving to see the inaugural Eugenio Polgovsky award go to ‘Homeboys.’ This is a film that shares Eugenio’s fearless humanism, and I have no doubt he would have championed it if he was still with us today.”

Mauricio Durán Ortega, president of Mexico’s National Film Industry Chamber, Canacine, commented on the impressive lineup: “Impulso’s selection was outstanding, as always. All the projects deserved support and having a film reach that stage is already a major achievement. The award makes a real difference in helping filmmakers complete their work.”

In-Kind Awards Boost Post-Production Efforts

Post-production house Caffeine selected “Galerna,” alongside “All the Water in the World” and “Homeboys,” to receive in-kind services worth over $20,000 (387,000 pesos). Adrian Geyer, CEO of Caffeine, praised the films, noting the diversity they bring to Mexican cinema and the unique stories they explore.

Geyer elaborated on Caffeine’s selections, stating, “Tatiana Huezo’s road movie takes us down paths that feel supernatural without ever becoming so, with images that tell so much they let us travel alongside the characters.” Additionally, he recognized Diego del Río and Diana Bracho’s “All the Water in the World” for its honest portrayal of aging and family, while highlighting “Homeboys” for giving a voice to those overlooked by society.

Additional Winners Recognized

Fernanda Garduño, representing Estudios Splendor Omnia, awarded in-kind services to the documentaries “Raká” and “Katechon,” noting their compelling narratives and distinct visual styles. Garduño praised Teresa Camou’s “Raká” for its sensitive direction and intimate storytelling and Javier Toscano’s “Katechon” for its innovative portrayal of hope through exceptional archival footage.