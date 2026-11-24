Adam Driver is stepping into yet another iconic role, this time as Dr. Nathaniel Essex, better known as Mister Sinister, in the forthcoming “X-Men” reboot directed by Jake Schreier. Known for his past portrayal of the villain Kylo Ren in the “Star Wars” trilogy, Driver joins a rich lineage of actors who have navigated multiple major film franchises.

Driver’s Familiarity with Mister Sinister

During an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Driver shared insights into his role as Mister Sinister while promoting his new film “Paper Tiger.” Meyers showcased a photo of the character, complete with his distinctive bodysuit and sharp collar. Driver humorously remarked, “[Looks] just like me. This is 6 a.m. when my daughter wakes me up.”

When asked about his familiarity with the character before accepting the role, Driver admitted he was more acquainted with other X-Men, particularly Magneto. He fondly recalled his childhood enthusiasm for the franchise, stating, “I was a big X-Men fan… My cousin Tony would come over, and he made these Sabretooth costume things with the yellow rubber gloves and put toothpicks out the side, and I would dress as Wolverine.”

Family Excitement for the Role

In a touching moment, Driver revealed that his 10-year-old son, who had previously shown little interest in his movies, is looking forward to his appearance in “X-Men.” “My son is actually excited about ‘X-Men.’ Plus, at this point, he’s getting older and hasn’t seen anything that I’ve been in, but he’s been to sets. He wants to see me in something,” Driver shared.

Marvel’s Prolonged Pursuit of Driver

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige commented on his efforts to bring Driver into the Marvel universe. Feige noted that discussions with Driver had been ongoing, with the actor often hesitating before ultimately turning down offers. “It’s no secret we’d like to [work with Adam],” Feige told the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. “But it’s a tradition to Zoom with him and then he passes. That’s a long-lived tradition. He couldn’t be more cordial. He is usually upfront about how he is feeling.”

Upcoming Film Details